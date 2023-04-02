VALPARAISO — Porter County’s bridges are older than the state average, 54 years old compared to the state average of 45, but the county’s increased focus on bridges is paying off.

Just 6.5% of bridges in the county have load limits posted compared with the state average of 13.8%, according to a new report by United Consulting.

“We still have some of the oldest bridges in the state,” said Robert Thompson, director of the Department of Development and Stormwater Management. “We’re working on it. That is changing.”

Helping that along came an increased focus on bridges, beginning around 2017, when Thompson’s department took the highway engineering staff under its wing. The bridge tax doubled, then doubled again. “Now all of a sudden we do have a very nice funding coming in here,” he said.

Doubling the bridge tax doesn’t affect taxpayers. Rather, it diverts a larger share of the property taxes already collected to work on the county’s bridges. And even with the doubling cube moved twice, Porter County still has one of the lowest bridge tax rates in the state.

The United Consulting report gave the county a list of 16 bridges to replace and ranked them by priority, including a timetable for getting the work done.

The estimated cost for replacing all 16 bridges was pegged at $26.6 million.

Three other bridges were flagged for rehabilitation, for about $755,000.

“We probably have 12 bridges that are either under construction or under contract with a consultant for design,” Thompson said, with more on the list for this summer.

“This year could be a very busy year,” he said. At any one time, the county is working on 12 to 15 of its 132 bridges.

Putting off work is a lousy option.

“We’ve had three bridges fail on us,” Thompson said.

Two were closed, with an engineer’s “critical finding” giving the county a certain number of days to repair. One of them was Bridge 84, on 800 South just west of Hebron. “That was one of our worst bridges in the county,” he said.

Bridge 135, on Old Porter Road near the Portage/Burns Harbor border, was memorable. A crew doing work nearby noticed that a beam was slowly sagging as traffic crossed it. “We closed it immediately,” Thompson said.

Bridge 56 is on County Road 1050 South just east of Baums Bridge Road, crossing over Pleasant Township Ditch. That failed bridge was closed in May 2022, Thompson said.

A United Consulting inspector saw a single-axle delivery truck cross over the bridge during the inspection, and beams were deflecting. “Two beams had dropped a couple of inches,” Thompson said.

Bridge 73 is on 50 West between 600 South and Ind. 8. During the 2018 flood, “one abutment wall dropped about a foot.” Fortunately, the Federal Emergency Management Agency paid for the replacement.

As the county replaces bridges, new ones are getting longer.

“A 100-year flood will pass underneath the bridge and there will not be any overtopping,” he said. Bridge 131's span will be almost double the original size because of a hydraulic analysis. That bridge is on County Road 200 West over Damon Run.

Indiana Dunes National Park’s Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk is one of the park’s most-visited sites, but the bridge to get there is having issues. It’s the No. 1 priority for rehabilitation, with a damaged wall and a joint failure at the southern approach.