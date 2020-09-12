Porter County man dies following golf cart accident, medical examiner says

VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso man died Thursday following a golf cart accident, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Harold Rozinski, 76, died Thursday night at Advocate Christ Medical Center after sustaining multiple injuries following a golf cart accident at The Course at Aberdeen in Valparaiso.
His death has been ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner's office.
The Porter County Sheriff's office was not immediately available for comment.
