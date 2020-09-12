 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Porter County man dies following golf cart accident, medical examiner says
alert urgent

Porter County man dies following golf cart accident, medical examiner says

{{featured_button_text}}
File photo
The Times

VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso man died Thursday following a golf cart accident, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Harold Rozinski, 76, died Thursday night at Advocate Christ Medical Center after sustaining multiple injuries following a golf cart accident at The Course at Aberdeen in Valparaiso.

His death has been ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner's office.

The Porter County Sheriff's office was not immediately available for comment.

Check back on nwi.com for updates to this story. 

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Fire chief talks about rescue of 3-year-old, female from fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts