Porter County Master Gardeners Association offers scholarships
Porter County Master Gardeners Association offers scholarships

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Master Gardeners Association (PCMGA) invites college students, individuals, groups or charitable organizations in Porter County to apply for $1,000 scholarships or up to $300 in grants for materials for gardening/horticulture-related volunteer projects. 

PCMGA will award up to three annual non-renewable scholarships of $1,000 each to a college sophomore, junior, senior or graduate student who is majoring in the field of landscape design or horticulture. Students with other majors may be eligible if they state in the application how they will use their degree to promote home gardening. 

PCMGA will also provide grants of up to $300 for materials for gardening/horticulture-related volunteer projects in Porter County to eligible volunteer individuals or groups and non-profit organizations. This includes, but is not limited to, community organizations, youth groups, churches, teachers and individual volunteers. Projects are to benefit the community, feed those in need or promote gardening education. 

For application and complete details go to www.pcgarden.info. Applications may be emailed to pcmastergardener@gmail.com or personally delivered to the Purdue Extension-Porter County Office, 155 Indiana Ave., Suite 301, Valparaiso, by 4:30 on the deadline of March 19.

Any applications sent by mail must be postmarked by March 12, 2021. Late applications will be considered in July.

For more information, call 219-465-3555.

