Porter County may shift to vote centers

Some fire stations would host polling places; there aren’t many other public buildings in those areas. “We tried to move from as many fire stations as we could,” Bailey said, because of safety concerns if firefighters would need to be called out on election day.

“I think the Burns Harbor Town Hall is going to get hit with a lot of traffic” because of voters going to and from the mills, she said.

Once the vote centers are put in place, election officials will want to know how the voters react.

“That’s what I’m excited to see is where are people going to go now that they have an option?” Bailey said. She also hopes it will increase voter turnout.

Porter County Republican Chairman Mike Simpson and his Democratic counterpart, Drew Wenger, both support the idea.

“I think it’s a great idea, a long time coming,” Simpson said. “It will make voting easier, more convenient,” Simpson said.

“No more are the days where a working person must rush back to their home neighborhood to vote after a nine- to 12-hour shift,” Wenger said.