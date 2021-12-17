Porter County may shift to vote centers

VALPARAISO — Porter County is taking the first step toward implementing vote centers beginning with the 2022 midterm election.
Vote centers allow voters to cast a ballot anywhere in the county instead of the one polling place that serves their precinct.
“You can stop by anyone closer to your grocery store or your office,” County Clerk Jessica Bailey said.
Being able to vote anywhere in the county would be a benefit if a polling place isn’t able to open on time. “Natural disasters happen all the time,” Bailey noted.
“We are not a vote center county right now, but for all intents and purposes, we are for early voting,” Election Board member Ethan Lowe said.
Bailey said the county offers early voting during the 28 days before an election at several locations, including the votemobile. Voters can cast ballots at any of those locations.
“Having an e-poll book would allow anyone to vote anywhere they want,” Bailey said. Every registered voter in the county is included within the e-poll book, not just ones for specific polling places.
The Election Board action Thursday is just the first step toward implementing vote centers.
Three public meetings have been set up, for Wednesday, Jan. 5 and Jan. 13. Each will be at 5 p.m. at the Porter County Administration Building in downtown Valparaiso.
Bailey pointed to a giant map of Porter County with proposed vote center locations. “What do you see missing?” she wants to know.
VALE School on U.S. 30 in Valparaiso would be added, along with St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church on the heavily traveled County Road 700 North.
Hilton Garden Inn in Chesterton, at the entrance to the Indiana Toll Road on Ind. 49, would be available for commuters on their way to or from Chicago or South Bend. The Ogden Dunes Fire Station is right by the Portage/Ogden Dunes train station. “A lot of people get on the train about 6 a.m., when the police place opens," she said.
The polling place at Memorial Elementary School in Valparaiso would be moved to Ben Franklin Middle School, which has more convenient parking. Similarly, election officials want to move a Portage polling place from Portage Public Library, which has limited parking, to Willowcreek Middle School.
Hebron High School would become a permanent polling place rather than shifting between available churches. “We tried to stick to schools and public entities as much as we could,” Bailey said.
Some fire stations would host polling places; there aren’t many other public buildings in those areas. “We tried to move from as many fire stations as we could,” Bailey said, because of safety concerns if firefighters would need to be called out on election day.
“I think the Burns Harbor Town Hall is going to get hit with a lot of traffic” because of voters going to and from the mills, she said.
Once the vote centers are put in place, election officials will want to know how the voters react.
“That’s what I’m excited to see is where are people going to go now that they have an option?” Bailey said. She also hopes it will increase voter turnout.
Porter County Republican Chairman Mike Simpson and his Democratic counterpart, Drew Wenger, both support the idea.
“I think it’s a great idea, a long time coming,” Simpson said. “It will make voting easier, more convenient,” Simpson said.
“No more are the days where a working person must rush back to their home neighborhood to vote after a nine- to 12-hour shift,” Wenger said.
If approved by the Board of Commissioners and County Council, election officials will need to spread the word every way possible, Bailey said.
