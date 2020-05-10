Porter County mom remembers late husband; recalls time before quarantine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This Mother’s Day, Nancy Weiss, who lives at Residences at Coffee Creek in Chesterton, will spend the holiday without seeing her children in person.

While she said it’s sad she can’t have visitors over due to restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, it doesn’t compare to recently losing her husband of more than 70 years while in quarantine.

"How can you equate that with losing a husband of 70 years? It's just that's the most important thing in my life, and it just happened, and I'm still grieving,” Weiss said on Thursday.

Paul died on April 18 in their apartment. He was 91.

Nancy first spotted Paul while he was walking in a train station with a friend of hers.

“I was very impressed that she was with him and found out who he was,” Nancy said.

Unbeknownst to Nancy, Paul also was trying to find out who Nancy was, so the two could be fixed up, she said.

Theirs was a love story that lasted more than 70 years, and it all started with a blind date. Usually, Nancy said no to blind dates, but agreed to go on a date with Paul. They went to a Boy Scout dance, but stayed away from the dance floor. Instead, they ended up talking for three hours.