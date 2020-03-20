Porter County monitoring 26 for COVID-19; zero confirmed cases so far

VALPARAISO — Porter County continues to have zero confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus, but is closely monitoring 26 people who have shown symptoms of concern, a health department official said Friday morning.
There are 14 test results pending and 18 negative showings so far, said John Pisowicz, director of emergency preparedness for the county health department.
The number of individuals being monitored is up from 19 a day earlier. Pizowicz said Thursday the county's epidemiology nurse is checking in on the conditions of these individuals twice daily and all were quarantined at home.
The update comes as neighboring Lake County reports two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to six, the state reported Friday.
LaPorte County continues to have one confirmed case, with the patient undergoing treatment at Porter Regional Hospital just north of Valparaiso.
"We have been following the infection control protocols established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention including the use of personal protective equipment for all staff providing medical care and we are caring for the patient in an appropriate infection isolation room that is separate from other patients," Kelly Credit, regional director of network marketing and communications for the hospital, said earlier this week.
In all, 27 of the state's 92 counties have reported positive COVID-19 cases. Those counties are Adams, Allen, Bartholomew, Boone, Clark, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Grant, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Jennings, Johnson, Lake, LaPorte, Madison, Marion, Noble, Owen, Shelby, St. Joseph, Tippecanoe, Vanderburgh, Vigo, Wayne and Wells.
The number of confirmed cases statewide was 79 as of Friday morning.