Porter County monitoring 26 for COVID-19; zero confirmed cases so far

VALPARAISO — Porter County continues to have zero confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus, but is closely monitoring 26 people who have shown symptoms of concern, a health department official said Friday morning.

There are 14 test results pending and 18 negative showings so far, said John Pisowicz, director of emergency preparedness for the county health department.

The number of individuals being monitored is up from 19 a day earlier. Pizowicz said Thursday the county's epidemiology nurse is checking in on the conditions of these individuals twice daily and all were quarantined at home.

The update comes as neighboring Lake County reports two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to six, the state reported Friday.

LaPorte County continues to have one confirmed case, with the patient undergoing treatment at Porter Regional Hospital just north of Valparaiso.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}