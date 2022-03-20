Porter County needs early vote staffing

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Elections & Registration Office is looking for workers to staff early voting sites, which open April 5.

“If you have any friends, relatives, strangers on the street that you know,” County Clerk Jessica Bailey said, let them know the county is hiring. Pay for poll workers at early voting sites ranges from $13 to $15 an hour, depending on experience.

In addition, another staff member is needed to work inside the office.

“I guess there’s going to be five of us trying to run stuff by ourselves,” Director Sundae Schoon told the election board Thursday. She joked that she would park an RV nearby to make it easier to get home after working long hours.

The staff has already mailed 90 absentee ballots, fewer than in 2020, as demand seemed to level out.

The board approved using electronic pollbooks for the travel board that goes to places like nursing homes so that residents can vote without having to leave home. “It just makes it easier and a lot more efficient for everyone,” Bailey said.

This will be the first election the county is using vote centers, too. They allow voters to cast a ballot at any polling place in the county on election day.

The county is preparing 133,000 letters to registered voters to let them know about the switch to voter centers and where to find them as well as options for early voting. That’s part of a major campaign in April to let voters know about the major change done for the voters’ convenience.

“Are you comfy with where we’re at?” election board President Paul Rausch asked Bailey, Schoon and Assistant Director Becky Rauch.

Early voting begins April 5. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursday. Hours on April 23 and April 30, the last two Saturdays before the election, will be 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Early voting locations are Porter County Administration Building, 155 Indiana Ave., Room 102A, in downtown Valparaiso; Chesterton Town Hall, 790 Broadway; Hebron Community Center, 611 N. Main St.; North County Government Complex, 3560 Willowcreek Road, Portage; Union Township Fire Station 2, 267 N. 600 West; the Valparaiso Fire Department training building, 355 Evans Ave.; and USW Local 6787, 1100 N. Max Mochal Hwy., Chesterton.

A public test of the county’s election equipment will be conducted at 8 a.m. April 1 at the Porter County Administration Building.

A training session on campaign finance reports will be held at 10 a.m. April 2 at the same building.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.