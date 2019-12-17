VALPARAISO — The Porter County Community Foundation awarded over $339,000 in grants this year from its Community Fund to nonprofit organizations serving Porter County.
Grants from the Community Fund support a wide range of programs and projects in the areas of health and human services, arts and culture, education, youth, environment and parks, and animal welfare.
“Starting at the launch of the foundation in 1996, the Community Fund continues to grow thanks to the generosity of countless donors who love where they live and want to make a gift that will last and benefit our community forever,” said Bill Higbie, President & CEO of the Porter County Community Foundation.
“The Community Fund is a valuable resource that provides the flexibility to address needs and opportunities as they change over time.”
Organizations that received a Community Fund grant in 2019 are:
• Art Barn School of Art for a new roof;
• Boys & Girls Clubs of Porter County to repair the South Haven Club parking lot;
• Call-A-Ride for fuel to transport clients;
• Dressed for School for the renovation of its “store”;
• Duneland Family YMCA for professional development and accreditation for their new early education program;
• Dunes Learning Center for new computers for their education team;
• Exceptional Equestrians for well equipment replacement;
• Family House for renovations for client safety and security;
• Food Bank of Northwest Indiana for their Mobile Marketplace;
• Gabriel’s Horn for a new van;
• Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana for their team to attend the national summit;
• Hilltop Neighborhood House for Gaggle Buggy strollers;
• Housing Opportunities for wi-fi at the shelter;
• Independent Cat Society for the trap, neuter and return program;
• Intrepid Phoenix for a recovery exercise program in Porter County;
• Jacob’s Ladder for computers and tablets;
• NeighborLink Porter County for HVAC equipment;
• Neighbors’ Educational Opportunities for a technology upgrade;
• Opportunity Enterprises for a new generator at their apartments;
• Our Greater Good for the Growing Great Kids Development guide to be printed in Spanish;
• Pines Village Retirement Communities for their senior congregate nutrition program;
• Pink Ribbon Society for wigs for breast cancer patients;
• Portage Township Live Entertainment Association for student music workshops;
• Portage Township YMCA for middle school program activities and meals;
• Porter County PACT for Recovery Connection program activities;
• Porter-Starke Services for the expansion of their recovery center;
• Rebuilding Together-Duneland for the 2019 Rebuilding Day;
• Salvation Army for their food pantry;
• St. Agnes Adult Day Service Center for the remodeling of their bathroom;
• True North Training Stables for new outdoor sheds;
• Valparaiso Family YMCA for blood pressure cuffs; and
• VNA of Northwest Indiana for their strategic planning process.
Since 1996, the Porter County Community Fund has awarded grants to more than 175 different nonprofit organizations. If you would like to contribute to the Community Fund or start your own named fund for the community, contact the foundation at 219-465-0294.