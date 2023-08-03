Just minutes from downtown Valparaiso, on a 137-acre site that had at one time been a saw mill and wool mill, three generations of one family enjoyed last Sunday’s break in the extreme heat by splashing around with other smiling faces in a heated in-ground swimming pool.

A few couples and individuals lay poolside, while others soaked up the bright sunshine along the shore of nearby Sager Lake, paddle boarded across its pristine surface and explored the nature trail surrounding the 20-acre body of water.

The scene was friendly, respectful and quite ordinary, other than the fact that no one was wearing any clothing and that nude gatherings like this have been going on at this site for 90 years as of just a few weeks ago. The recent anniversary gave the Lake O’ The Woods Club bragging rights as one of two of the oldest continuously operated nudist clubs in the country, and yet it remains a mystery to many who live in the area.

“You can feel very safe here,” member Marie Cunningham said during a weekly tour she conducts of the site with husband, board member and club historian Bill Peiffer. “Everybody’s friendly and everybody's looking out for one another.”

The park is located just south of U.S. 30 and immediately east of Sager Road, and is accessed through a discreet gate connected by intercom with a member staffing admittance for the day.

Paying visitors are welcome mid-May through September to join in the fun with the members, including some who live in the 50 residences scattered on the property, Peiffer said.

Required nudity

The club is not clothing optional, which means visitors are required to drop their clothes and with them any hesitancy, preferably right at their vehicle in the parking lot and remain in the buff whenever in the public areas of the site, he said.

"Many people who enjoy social nudity found that the first steps were the most challenging," the group says as part of a fact sheet on its website.

"Occasionally visitors think it’s O.K. to come to a nudist club and spend the day with clothes on with no intention of removing them, while they watch what others are doing," the group says. "These visitors will be asked to get nude or leave. Voyeurs make everyone uncomfortable."

While visitors are welcome to arrive as they please during the designated hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., some may find it less intimidating, more informative and certainly cheaper to book their first visit as part of the Sunday tours Peiffer has been conducting since 2014. The tours continue weekly through Sept. 24 and are booked through Airbnb.

The goal of the tours is to bring in new members, preferably a new generation of young people, he said.

“The average age of visitors in 2022 was 45,” according to the club website.

Peiffer said there is nearly an equal number of woman and men on site at any given time, which appeared to be the case Sunday. And unlike other clubs, men are welcome to visit alone and are not required to pay a higher fee.

About half of all visitors are from Indiana and there are typically between 70 and 100 on site each Saturday and Sunday. There are less visitors during weekdays.

Don't bother seeking more than a smile from others

The club is affiliated with the America Association for Nude Recreation, which Peiffer said is key because it designates it as “family friendly.” Other clubs are available for those seeking more than just a friendly smile.

“If you would prefer that ‘other kind of club,’ narrow your internet search for one that isn’t affiliated with AANR,” the group says.

Two or three times each season, the club does wind up tossing out a visitor for inappropriate behavior, Peiffer said.

“We are serious about it,” said Cunningham.

The occasional private plane flew low overhead Sunday and there have been a few isolated incidents of drones attempting to take a peek and individuals sneaking in, primarily to fish, Cunningham said. But overall there is little intrusion from the outside, clothed world.

The site has a rich history, including the lake serving as a source of ice in the pre-refrigeration days, a near sale to the Ku Klux Klan in 1923, and use by the nearby Valparaiso University for its equestrian program and unofficial extracurricular activities by students, Peiffer said.

Its future took a radical shift when it was purchased in 1933 by a small group of intrepid nudists from Chicago as part of a movement known in Germany as "Freikörperkultur" (FKK) or Free Body Culture, "which advocates social and outdoor recreational nudity as a good-heath practice," he said.

"The nudist culture at Lake O’ The Woods remains to this day about celebrating the body unencumbered by clothes, in nature and sunlight," according to the club. "FKK is based on an attitude towards life where the naked body is not a source of shame, and does not involve sexuality."

The story has come down that the daughter of one of the founding members reportedly said, "It’s such a pretty lake o’ the woods," which gave it a name that has stuck ever since.

Like family

Peiffer said he can remember being comfortable with nudity as far back as a young child growing up in Pennsylvania when he and his peers occasionally went skinny dipping as part of daily excursions.

"We never thought anything of it," he said. "I just like the freedom."

Cunningham said it was not until she met Peiffer that she shed her clothes publicly for the first time. That was 13 years ago and she never looked back, now enjoying the feel of the breeze and warming sun on her skin.

A member of the club, who lives in one of the homes on the site, said her husband was also the one encouraging a visit 11 or 12 years ago.

"He had the idea that he didn't want to use clothes," said the resident, who preferred to remain anonymous. "I sat on the lawn the first two summers."

She eventually found enough comfort in the new lifestyle to live part-time on the property and host a visit Sunday by her adult son, his wife and two young grandchildren. The gang was later found laughing away with others in the public swimming pool that is at the heart of community life at the club.

"Life gets same ol', same ol'," she said. "Why not try it."

She compared the bond among members of the club to an extended family.

Peiffer said there is also the potential for improved body image and a dropping away of some of what creates division among people.

"This is a place where it all becomes equal," he said.