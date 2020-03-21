Porter County officials monitor drainage work along Kankakee

VALPARAISO — Porter County officials are planning to watch carefully what happens to drainage projects along the Kankakee River.

The Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission was formed in 2019 by the Indiana General Assembly to address drainage issues in the watershed for the two connected rivers. The commission’s work is to be funded by a new assessment on properties in the watershed, beginning in 2021.

“This board is not really happy with how that whole thing went down,” said Porter County Commissioner Jeff Good, R-Center, who heads both the county’s Board of Commissioners and its Storm Water Management Board.

Agricultural money will be going straight to the multicounty agency instead of to Porter County, Good said.

The state is also putting in an ante, but the $500,000 every two years is “not a lot of money when you get right down to it,” Porter County Surveyor Kevin Breitzke said.

County Engineer Mike Novotney is Porter County’s representative on the multicounty commission. The watershed boundary work is just now being completed to determine how much money the locals will have to contribute.

The watershed extends as far north as part of Valparaiso, Good said.