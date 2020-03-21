Porter County officials monitor drainage work along Kankakee

VALPARAISO — Porter County officials are planning to watch carefully what happens to drainage projects along the Kankakee River.
The Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission was formed in 2019 by the Indiana General Assembly to address drainage issues in the watershed for the two connected rivers. The commission’s work is to be funded by a new assessment on properties in the watershed, beginning in 2021.
“This board is not really happy with how that whole thing went down,” said Porter County Commissioner Jeff Good, R-Center, who heads both the county’s Board of Commissioners and its Storm Water Management Board.
Agricultural money will be going straight to the multicounty agency instead of to Porter County, Good said.
The state is also putting in an ante, but the $500,000 every two years is “not a lot of money when you get right down to it,” Porter County Surveyor Kevin Breitzke said.
County Engineer Mike Novotney is Porter County’s representative on the multicounty commission. The watershed boundary work is just now being completed to determine how much money the locals will have to contribute.
The watershed extends as far north as part of Valparaiso, Good said.
Porter County already has a storm water management fee in place to address drainage issues, but some of the affected counties don’t, Good said, which puts Porter County ahead of the curve.
When it’s time for counties to pay the annual fee, “that’s when the wheels start shaking,” he said.
“That’s when I think you’ll see it become more political,” Good said.
For other mult-county agencies, like the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission and the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority, getting dues paid on time has been an issue in the past.
“We have a history and track record that has played out of the past five, six, seven years,” Good said. “There always seems to be a lot of dancing going on."
Breitzke acknowledged it's "been a fight for a long time."
Porter, Starke and Marshall counties are doing pilot projects now along the Yellow and Kankakee rivers.
“We’ll see what those projects cost when this pilot phase is done,” Novotney said.
Porter County’s project this year is to use a barge to clear obstructions along the Kankakee between Dunns Bridge and the LaPorte County line. The logjams and debris will be deposited outside the floodplain.
That contract was awarded to K&L Excavating, the sole bidder, for $149,100. The new multi-county agency agreed to pay $125,000 of the cost, Novotney said.