Ask chief pilot and owner John Slegers how he transports everyone from business travelers to vacationers (not to mention the occasional shipment of auto parts) from Northwest Indiana to sites throughout the country with Midwest Air Link, and his answer may surprise you.
“I think of this less as an airplane than as a magic time machine,” Slegers says, referring to his single-engine Baron 58, one of three Midwest Air Link flies from its base at Porter County Airport. “That’s really what we offer here —the ability to save time.”
Whether it’s the hours spent on the road for a trip or the hassle (and time) spent getting to and from a major airport and through security for a commercial flight, Slegers says Midwest clients have come to realize that the time they save by flying to and from the airport they want — when they want — is priceless.
“When all is said and done, the time savings can literally be days,” Slegers says of Midwest’s clientele, which is split roughly 60% business travelers and 40% pleasure, with summer being a busy time for time-saving trips to popular destinations such as Mackinac Island, Mich., and French Lick. “The best trips we see are those that only happen because of the plane — those that people wouldn’t or couldn’t take otherwise.”
But not every flier at Porter County Airport is looking for a pilot — some are just looking to rent a plane to fly on their own. That’s the main rental business at Eagle Aircraft, another provider at Porter that caters largely to licensed and student pilots.
“The Valparaiso area has a very large aviation community,” says Holly Starkey, the office manager and student advocate at Eagle. “About 85% of our current customers are flight students headed to the airlines or corporate aviation, while the other 15% are people who are learning to fly as a hobby, to own their own general aviation plane or already have licenses and just want to rent an aircraft to go somewhere.”
While Eagle rents aircraft and stays busy with lessons throughout the year, Starkey says business tends to heat up in the summer.
“Our busiest time is June through September,” she explains. “College students who are in aviation degree programs come home for the summer and rent our aircraft to build time and keep their training going, while high school students out of school for the summer come in to begin or continue their training. Weekends are a little more laid back and renters take advantage of that.”
Starkey says renting from Eagle gives local pilots a convenient way to quickly get to favorite destinations including Bloomington and Holland, Mich.
“In a Cessna 172, we are just an hour or less from Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, Traverse City (Mich.) and Chicago,” she says. “We are a quick trip by plane to a number of excellent golf courses, and for those with just a little more time, St. Louis, Brown County, Columbus (Ohio), Davenport (Iowa), Petosky (Mich.) and many other destinations are just a day trip away.”
In other words, Midwest Air Link and Eagle are in the business of giving people back their time and getting them in the air.
“We provide a way for those who have their pilot's licenses to keep flying without the expense of owning their own plane — they can rent ours and still live out their dream to fly,” Starkey says. “There are very few places a pilot can rent an aircraft. By providing a place to do that, we help keep aviation alive and well in Northwest Indiana.”