VALPARAISO — The third annual Prairie Magic Music Festival will take place Aug. 12 at Sunset Hill Farm County Park. The daylong music festival is a celebration of rock, Americana and blues music, and will have food vendors, a beer garden, bounce houses and children’s activities.
This year’s festival features the Devon Allman Project with special guest Duane Betts. Other bands include Big Road, Funky Mojo Daddy and the Joe Marcinek Band. Doors open at noon and music begins at 1 p.m.. The following lineup is an approximate time for each band.
1 p.m. Big Road; 2:15 p.m. Funky Mojo Daddy; 3:30 p.m. Joe Marcinek Band; 4:45 p.m. Duane Betts; 6 p.m. Devon Allman Project.
Park visitors are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and sun shades to enjoy this family friendly event at the outdoor amphitheater at Sunset Hill. Wagon rides will be available to take attendees from the parking area to the amphitheater. Water will also be available on-site at no cost, but coolers and outside food and beverages are not allowed. Food vendors include LeRoy’s Hot Stuff, Valpo Velvet and the Little Red Wagon.
Tickets for the Prairie Magic Music Festival can be purchased online in advance for $15 at www.portercountyparks.org/prairie. Students with a valid ID can buy advance tickets for $10, and children under 12 receive free admission. Tickets purchased at the gate will be $20. Camping is available the night of the festival at the Sunset Hill Farm County Park campground for a discount rate of $5 per site. For more information, visitors can call Porter County Parks and Recreation at 219-465-3586.