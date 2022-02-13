Porter County parks might sell off land

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Park Board might jettison some of its property.

Board President Craig Kenworthy said Thursday night he finally got reports he has been asking about for 1.5 years.

After getting out of the landlord business last year, deciding not to provide housing to any park employees, the board now has a house at its Brookdale property in need of $30,000 in repairs.

“We don’t have 30 grand, kids. That doesn’t exist,” Kenworthy said.

The house could be a rental property if it were in good shape. As it is, the board has three options: raze it, sell it or let it continue to deteriorate, Kenworthy said.

Kenworthy got the board’s consent to get an appraisal for the house to see what it’s worth in case the board decides to sell it.

“Even if it’s only $150,000, it’s $150,000 we don’t have,” he said.

The board is looking at selling other properties as well, including a 63-acre site in Pine Township that reportedly has “absolutely no ecological value,” Kenworthy said. That site was once a prison farm.

Matt Howton, who was county parks manager until 2014, said he did a complete audit of the buildings that year.

Howton credited the late Councilman Bob Poparad with getting the parks department two new trucks in 2005 after Poparad found out employees were using their own vehicles to transport mowers. Those trucks are still in service.

“Your newest vehicle is a 2009 dump truck,” Howton said. The department still uses a 1993 dump truck.

In other business, the board decided to move forward on hiring a new park superintendent. The board will interview five candidates, a mix of local and national candidates, before setting on two finalists to interview in person.

Also, board attorney David Hollenbeck said the plan for a professional-quality croquet court at Sunset Hill Farm County Park appears to be dead.

“I don’t have to tell you it has been a roller coaster, an up-and-down experience,” Hollenbeck said. At this point, however, the Northwest Indiana Croquet Association doesn’t have the $250,000 needed to build the croquet court.

“We’ll consider it, but we need you to be fully funded under your budget,” the association was told.

“It would take a miracle at this juncture, but you never know,” Hollenbeck said.

