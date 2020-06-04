Porter County Parks open summer camp

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALPARAISO — Porter County Parks plans to open summer camp at Sunset Hill Farm this year with modifications for the safety of the campers and the employees.

Porter County Parks’ full guidelines for summer camp this year, based on information from the CDC and American Camp Association, are available at portercountyparks.org/campfunset. The first week of Camp FUNset now begins on June 15.

“Over the past few months, there have been a lot of unknowns and we’ve had to adapt,” said Nichole Schaefer-Murray, Program & Camp Director for Porter County Parks. “We’ve been really committed to researching a safe plan for camp. The plan we’ve developed is practical and focuses on the safety of the kids and staff, which is our top priority.”

This year, the number of campers is limited to 60 each week, compared to the 120 campers per week that was originally planned for this year. Campers will be split up into smaller groups and spend a large portion of the day outside at Sunset Hill Farm to better maintain social distancing. A 15-minute break for hand washing and sanitizing will occur every hour.