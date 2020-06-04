Porter County Parks open summer camp

VALPARAISO — Porter County Parks plans to open summer camp at Sunset Hill Farm this year with modifications for the safety of the campers and the employees.
Porter County Parks’ full guidelines for summer camp this year, based on information from the CDC and American Camp Association, are available at portercountyparks.org/campfunset. The first week of Camp FUNset now begins on June 15.
“Over the past few months, there have been a lot of unknowns and we’ve had to adapt,” said Nichole Schaefer-Murray, Program & Camp Director for Porter County Parks. “We’ve been really committed to researching a safe plan for camp. The plan we’ve developed is practical and focuses on the safety of the kids and staff, which is our top priority.”
This year, the number of campers is limited to 60 each week, compared to the 120 campers per week that was originally planned for this year. Campers will be split up into smaller groups and spend a large portion of the day outside at Sunset Hill Farm to better maintain social distancing. A 15-minute break for hand washing and sanitizing will occur every hour.
“Camp FUNset is such a special experience for kids,” said Walter Lenckos, Superintendent of the parks department. “We’re glad that we can still provide summer camp for our community but with additional precautions and safety guidelines in place.”
“We know that a lot of parents are counting on us this summer to take care of their kids and give them an amazing summer experience while their parents work during the day,” Schaefer-Murray said.
Porter County Parks is still looking for camp counselors and Leaders in Training (LIT) Program participants. Camp counselors are hired as part time staff and will be trained to lead campers with safety guidelines for COVID-19. High school students can apply to be LIT participants to gain a summer leadership experience at portercountyparks.org/lit-program.
Learn more about Camp FUNset and apply to be a camp counselor at portercountyparks.org/campfunset.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!