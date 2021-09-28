Porter County pays $260K to settle lawsuit

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Council voted 5-1 to pay $260,000 to settle a lawsuit over a broken lease for the former child support office at 150 Franklin St.
The Tuesday night vote sets the stage for action Wednesday morning by the Board of Commissioners.
Andy Bozak, who was president of the County Council in 2018 when the decision was made to declare the lease null and void, cast the sole vote against appropriating money to settle the lawsuit in Porter Superior Court 5.
“I felt it was the right move to make to vote against it,” Bozak said. At the time the decision was made, the county attorney and the council’s attorney advised that the lease was void, so he’s sticking with that advice, he said.
“This is taxpayer money we’re spending,” he noted.
The landlord, 150 Franklin LLC, had sought a trial by jury in its May 2019 response to the county’s lawsuit but asked the court in January to appoint a mediator, saying a long string of depositions would be expensive and time-consuming for a case involving a lease.
That mediation happened in August.
“Now we’re going to move forward,” Bozak said.
The council funded the settlement by moving $225,000 from the buildings fund and $35,000 from maintenance agreements to the legal fund. Both line items are within the cumulative capital development fund, which is under the commissioners’ control.
The commissioners are responsible for signing all contracts involving county government.
The council voted without discussion to approve the transfers, then again to show its support for the settlement.
The county moved out of 15 N. Franklin into the former Porter County Jail building at 157 S. Franklin, a few blocks south.
The lease at 15 Franklin became controversial in 2018 when Porter County Attorney Scott McClure discovered the lease had been extended to 2024, something the Board of Commissioners members and McClure weren’t aware of.
That lease extension was signed in 2014 by John Evans, who was president of the Board of Commissioners at the time, and by Brian Gensel, who was county prosecutor then. The third signature was by Chuck Williams, representing the landlord.
McClure had been preparing to ask the landlord to allow the child support workers to remain at 15 Franklin another year while the space at 157 Franklin was being prepared for them.
The county hired Newby, Lewis, Kaminski & Jones, a LaPorte law firm, to represent the county on this issue. A preliminary opinion from that firm said the lease was void, and had been from the start, because of a state law that said any local government entity, other than schools, planning to lease a facility needs to first gather 50 signatures from members of the general public and have a 30-day public comment period before the lease is executed.