Porter County pays $260K to settle lawsuit

The commissioners are responsible for signing all contracts involving county government.

The council voted without discussion to approve the transfers, then again to show its support for the settlement.

The county moved out of 15 N. Franklin into the former Porter County Jail building at 157 S. Franklin, a few blocks south.

The lease at 15 Franklin became controversial in 2018 when Porter County Attorney Scott McClure discovered the lease had been extended to 2024, something the Board of Commissioners members and McClure weren’t aware of.

That lease extension was signed in 2014 by John Evans, who was president of the Board of Commissioners at the time, and by Brian Gensel, who was county prosecutor then. The third signature was by Chuck Williams, representing the landlord.

McClure had been preparing to ask the landlord to allow the child support workers to remain at 15 Franklin another year while the space at 157 Franklin was being prepared for them.