Porter County police warn of icy conditions along Ind. 49, vehicles in ditches

VALPARAISO — Porter County police are warning about icy conditions along Ind. 49 Thursday morning that have landed several vehicles into the ditch.

The area of concern is the curve just south of U.S. 6, police said.

The roadway appears icy in both north and southbound lanes.

Shortly before 8 a.m., four vehicles slid into ditches and wreckers were on the way, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

Police intended to contact the Indiana Department of Transportation to have salt placed on that section of the highway to improve safety.

INDOT reported earlier Thursday that while road conditions had improved since Wednesday's snow storm moved through the area, snowy and icy conditions are still possible. Motorists are urged to slow down.

"Yellow trucks (snow plows) have been out in full force in the impacted areas overnight and will remain out until clean up operations are complete," INDOT said.