Porter County police warn of icy conditions along Ind. 49, vehicles in ditches

VALPARAISO — Porter County police are warning about icy conditions along Ind. 49 Thursday morning that have landed several vehicles into the ditch.
The area of concern is the curve just south of U.S. 6, police said.
The roadway appears icy in both north and southbound lanes.
Shortly before 8 a.m., four vehicles slid into ditches and wreckers were on the way, according to police.
No injuries were reported.
Police intended to contact the Indiana Department of Transportation to have salt placed on that section of the highway to improve safety.
INDOT reported earlier Thursday that while road conditions had improved since Wednesday's snow storm moved through the area, snowy and icy conditions are still possible. Motorists are urged to slow down.
State can seize all property of Indiana local governments, court rules
Merrillville shooting injures one, damages vehicles, buildings, police say
Pot growing operation, explosive devices and guns found at Porter County home, cops say
Winfield father charged with neglect after infant suffers brain injury
Whiting man seriously injured by tree stand fall while deer hunting
The fall of crypto's golden boy: How a 30-year-old entrepreneur's $16 billion fortune evaporated
Driver blamed in fatal Portage crash still hospitalized; investigation could take weeks, cops say
Portillo's plans grand opening Tuesday in Schererville
Sister pleads guilty in 10-year-old brother's tortuous death
Merrillville man dies of injuries from Oct. 24 Borman Expressway crash
Porter County man joins wife behind bars after pot plants, explosives and guns found in home, cops say
Trial to start Monday for 2 charged in connection with homicide outside bar
Morning blaze hits 2 Crown Point houses, firefighters say
Driver trapped in vehicle with serious injuries after collision with tractor, fire chief says
Portage police seek tips on fatal crash, call for end to false social media posts
"Yellow trucks (snow plows) have been out in full force in the impacted areas overnight and will remain out until clean up operations are complete," INDOT said.
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
National Park Services Great Lake Fire Management Zone burn
A wildland firefighter lights leaves on fire during a controlled burn Nov. 7at the Indiana Dunes National Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
National Park Services Great Lake Fire Management Zone burn
Wildland firefighters start a controlled burn Nov. 7 of 77 acres in and around the Dunewood Campgrounds at the Indiana Dunes National Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
110822-spt-bbh 21st_7
21st Century coach Larry Upshaw talks with Ashton Williamson during boys basketball practice Nov. 7 at 21st Century.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
110822-spt-bbh 21st_5
21st Century coach Larry Upshaw checks over basketballs as players drill at the start of boys basketball practice Nov. 7 at 21st Century.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
110822-spt-bbh 21st_4
Coach Larry Upshaw watches as players run during practice Nov. 7 at 21st Century.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
110822-spt-bbh 21st_6
21st Century’s DJ Moss shoots during drills during practice Nov. 7.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan awaits election results
U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, takes a selfie on election night with supporter Isabelle Plair of East Chicago at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 Hall in Merrillville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan awaits election results
U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan greets Indiana Rep. Earl Harris Jr. on election night at the International Union of Operating Engineers 150 Hall in Merrillville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan awaits election results
U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, and his wife, Jane, greet his mother, Jean Mrvan, on election night at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 Hall in Merrillville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Democratic Party Rally
U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan (D-Highland) speaks at a Democratic rally Nov. 7 in Highland.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Democratic Party Rally
U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan (D-Highland) speaks at a Democratic election-eve rally Nov. 7 in Highland.
John J. Watkins, The Times
With Election Day over, let's keep an eye on how the losing candidates respond to defeat
A sign greets voters outside the Valparaiso Public Library on Election Day.
Jerry Davich, The Times
Pathway to Adventure Boy Scout Council Distinguished Citizens Award
With his wife, Donna, at his side, Fred Halpern gives thanks Wednesday for the Pathway to Adventure Boy Scout Council Distinguished Citizens Award at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Pathway to Adventure Boy Scout Council Distinguished Citizens Award
With his wife, Donna, at his side, Fred Halpern gives thanks Wednesday for the Pathway to Adventure Boy Scout Council Distinguished Citizens Award at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Pathway to Adventure Boy Scout Council Distinguished Citizens Award
Donna and Fred Halpern, left, and friend Scott Allen chat before the festivities at the Pathway to Adventure Boy Scout Council Distinguished Citizens Award presentation Wednesday at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster.
John J. Watkins, The Times
St. Mary's knows pasta's power
Seventh-grader Gavin Ciposki waits as parent volunteers Megan Newtoff, left, and Kristin Olis prepare spaghetti at the St. Mary Catholic Community School annual spaghetti supper Wednesday in Crown Point.
John J. Watkins, The Times
St. Mary's knows pasta's power
Patrons line up for spaghetti at the St. Mary Catholic Community School annual spaghetti supper Wednesday in Crown Point.
John J. Watkins, The Times
St. Mary's knows pasta's power
First-grader Beckett Gardiner attacks a noodle at the St. Mary Catholic Community School annual spaghetti supper Wednesday in Crown Point.
John J. Watkins, The Times
St. Mary's knows pasta's power
Fourth-grader Jack Ahern tries out a spaghetti sandwich at the St. Mary Catholic Community School annual spaghetti supper Wednesday in Crown Point.
John J. Watkins, The Times
IMG_9324.jpg
Indiana University Northwest ROTC members salute the U.S. flag during a flag-raising ceremony on campus Thursday as part of the university's 2022 Vet Week celebrations.
William Skipworth, The Times
IMG_9330.jpg
Indiana University Northwest ROTC members march away from a flagpole after raising the U.S. flag Wednesday during the university's 2022 Vets Week celebrations.
William Skipworth, The Times
Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional
Merrillville's Roshaun McGee sacks Valparaiso's Justin Clark at the Merrillville/Valparaiso Class 5A Football Regional Championship game Friday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional
Valparaiso quarterback Justin Clark celebrates after Valparaiso's win in Friday's Class 5A regional.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional
Merrillville's Johnathan Brown escapes a tackle against Valparaiso during the Class 5A regional Friday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional
Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall talks to his team after Friday's win over Merrillville in the Class 5A regional.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional
Valparaiso's Travis Davis is tackled by Merrillville's E.J. Shirells in Friday's Class 5A regional.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional
Merrillville's Johnathan Brown bobbles a punt but maintains control at the Merrillville/Valparaiso Class 5A Football Regional Championship game Friday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional
Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall hugs quarterback Justin Clark at the Merrillville/Valparaiso Class 5A Football Regional Championship game Friday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional
Merrillville coach Brad Seiss talks to his team after its loss to Valparaiso in Friday's Class 5A regional.
John J. Watkins, The Times
111222-spt-fbh-lcc-and_1
Andrean’s Drayk Bowen (34) runs for a touchdown on a handoff from quarterback Billy Henry (7) against Lafayette Central Catholic during the Class 2A regional Friday at Andrean.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
111222-spt-fbh-lcc-and_3
Andrean’s Patrick Clacks III (21) hauls in a pass for a first down against Lafayette Central Catholic’s Brinn Robbins (23) and Owen Munn (8) during the Class 2A regional Friday at Andrean.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
111222-spt-fbh-lcc-and_4
Andrean’s Ethan Kost (82) kicks after a touchdown against Lafayette Central Catholic during the Class 2A regional Friday at Andrean.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
111222-spt-fbh-lcc-and_10
Andrean’s Antonio Barnes (20) goes after the a loose ball with Lafayette Central Catholic’s Evan Dienhart (1) during the Class 2A regional Friday at Andrean.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
111222-spt-fbh-lcc-and_7
Andrean’s Patrick Clacks III (21) congratulates Drayk Bowen (34) after a touchdown against Lafayette Central Catholic during the Class 2A regional Friday at Andrean.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
111222-spt-fbh-lcc-and_6
Andrean’s Billy Henry (7) passes to Patrick Clacks III (21) for a touchdown against Lafayette Central Catholic during the Class 2A regional Friday at Andrean.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
111222-spt-fbh-lcc-and_8
Andrean’s Drayk Bowen (34) runs after an interception as Lafayette Central Catholic’s Robert Koch (19) closes in during the Class 2A regional Friday at Andrean.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
St. Mary Catholic Community School annual spaghetti lunch/dinner
Music teacher Tony Rossi sings songs to eat spaghetti by at the St. Mary Catholic Community School annual spaghetti supper Wednesday in Crown Point.
John J. Watkins, The Times
St. Mary Catholic Community School annual spaghetti lunch/dinner
Kindergartner Ariella Adedoyin enjoys her lunch at the St. Mary Catholic Community School annual spaghetti supper Wednesday in Crown Point.
John J. Watkins, The Times
St. Mary Catholic Community School annual spaghetti lunch/dinner
Eighth-grader Hailey Baehler assists Class of 1961 patrons at the St. Mary Catholic Community School annual spaghetti supper Wednesday in Crown Point.
John J. Watkins, The Times
St. Mary Catholic Community School annual spaghetti lunch/dinner
Parent volunteer Megan Newtoff helps prepare the pasta at the St. Mary Catholic Community School annual spaghetti supper Wednesday in Crown Point.
John J. Watkins, The Times
St. Mary Catholic Community School annual spaghetti lunch/dinner
Eighth-grader Hailey Baehler assists Jane Haverstock of St. Myers, Fla., at the St. Mary Catholic Community School annual spaghetti supper Wednesday in Crown Point.
John J. Watkins The Times
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!