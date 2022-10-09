Porter County preparing to livestream meetings

VALPARAISO — Porter County Board of Commissioners and County Council meetings will gain the ability to be livestreamed under new technology approved by the commissioners last week.

More than $127,000 is being spent on technology to make that happen, including new monitors at the front of the room. The existing monitors, which aren’t compatible with the new system, will be used elsewhere in the county, Information Technology Director Lee Childress said.

“It’s been a long time since the technology has been improved in this very room,” he said.

When everything is in place, people testifying at a county meeting in that main conference room will be able to plug their devices directly into the AV system to show slideshows and other pertinent information, Childress said.

The existing audio system will be moved to a classroom on the bottom floor of the Porter County Administration Building, he said.

Had everything been in place last week, Commissioner Jeff Good, R-Center, would have been able to participate in the Board of Commissioners meeting remotely instead of missing it entirely, the commissioners’ website assistant Curt Ellis said.

Ellis received approval for upgrades to CivicPlus, the system the county uses for its website, text alerts and other features. A total of $105,000 is being spent to enable the livestream and add other features, he said.

“It sounds like an increase in transparency, which we all like,” Board of Commissioners Vice President Laura Blaney, D-South, said.

Some of that expenditure is a one-time fee while $78,000 is an ongoing charge. The contract ends in 2025.

Ellis added a tidbit about usage of the county’s website: “An ungodly amount, something like 60 percent of people who access our website, do it after hours.”

In other business, the commissioners approved a $2.7 million contract with Rieth-Riley Construction for work on 13 county roads:

1050 North — 50 West to Meridian

1050 North — 200 West to 125 West

700 North — Willowcreek Road to 500 West

400 East — 950 North to Greening Road

600 North — 500 West to 400 West

500 North — 450 West to 325 West

450 West — SR 130 to 600 North

Edgewater/Grandview – 600 North to N. Calumet

400 North — 275 East to Augustine Drive

250 South — 725 West to 600 West

725 West — 100 South to 350 South

150 East — Baums Bridge Road to 600 South

Division Rd — 100 West to Smoke Road

The other bid, of $3.5 million, was from Milestone Contractors North.