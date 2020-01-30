Porter County prosecutor staff's salaries reviewed

VALPARAISO — Salaries in the Porter County prosecutor’s office are being reviewed this year following a raise granted this week for a single employee.

After a lengthy discussion, the Porter County Council voted 6-1 to grant an extra $5,000 to Sheila Matney, who serves as office manager and executive administrative assistant. Councilman Greg Simms, D-3rd, voted no.

Prosecutor Gary Germann brought her on staff when he took office in January 2019. She works about 45 hours a week, Germann said, which became an issue last year when she had accumulated many hours of comp time by March.

The council last year made her a salaried employee. On Tuesday, Germann asked the council to raise her pay to $59,900.

But that would raise her salary above a good number of the lawyers on staff, Councilman Dan Whitten, D-At-large, noted.

Giving Matney a raise would be tantamount to granting future raises for attorneys, Council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, said.

Whitten blasted former prosecutor Brian Gensel for not trying to bring up salaries for the staff. The council isn’t to blame for not acting because it was the officeholder’s responsibility to make the request, Whitten said.