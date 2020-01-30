Porter County prosecutor staff's salaries reviewed
urgent

Porter County prosecutor staff's salaries reviewed

{{featured_button_text}}
Newly elected Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann is being sworn in by Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper

As Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper gets the paperwork ready, newly sworn in Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann thanks family and friends. 

 John J. Watkins, The Times

VALPARAISO — Salaries in the Porter County prosecutor’s office are being reviewed this year following a raise granted this week for a single employee.

After a lengthy discussion, the Porter County Council voted 6-1 to grant an extra $5,000 to Sheila Matney, who serves as office manager and executive administrative assistant. Councilman Greg Simms, D-3rd, voted no.

Prosecutor Gary Germann brought her on staff when he took office in January 2019. She works about 45 hours a week, Germann said, which became an issue last year when she had accumulated many hours of comp time by March.

The council last year made her a salaried employee. On Tuesday, Germann asked the council to raise her pay to $59,900.

But that would raise her salary above a good number of the lawyers on staff, Councilman Dan Whitten, D-At-large, noted.

Giving Matney a raise would be tantamount to granting future raises for attorneys, Council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, said.

Whitten blasted former prosecutor Brian Gensel for not trying to bring up salaries for the staff. The council isn’t to blame for not acting because it was the officeholder’s responsibility to make the request, Whitten said.

Germann said he would conduct a study to compare salaries in Porter County with counterparts elsewhere to help determine how competitive the county is. Part of the review will be looking at what the prosecutor’s office needs will be in the next five to 10 years, he said.

“I think it’s time after at least 20 years to take a fresh look at it,” Germann said.

That’s just what the county needs, Councilman Dan Whitten, D-At-large,said.

“Are we bringing in the best and brightest, and are we retaining the best and brightest?” Whitten asked.

Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts