PORTER CO. — One person is dead after a Toyota Highlander collided with an antique firetruck Saturday in Pine Township.

The firetruck was traveling west around 2 p.m. on U.S. 20, approaching U.S. 520. The Highlander was southbound on U.S. 520 and stopped at a light before turning left onto U.S. 20, Porter County Sheriff's Sgt. Benjamin McFalls said.

Although eastbound and westbound traffic have the right of way, the Highlander turned into the firetruck's path and was struck on the driver's side, McFalls said. The SUV then caught on fire.

Three of the five people in the Highlander were airlifted and one was taken by ground EMS, McFalls said. The driver of the firetruck was the only passenger and was not transported.

Porter County Reconstruction is investigating. The area will be shut down for the next few hours, the Porter County Sheriff's Department reported around 4 p.m.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved and those who love them," McFalls said. "We have no further comment on this incident at this time."

