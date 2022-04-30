 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Porter County RDC expands role for loans

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Redevelopment Commission has agreed to pay the $1,000 application and closing fees for any business in unincorporated Porter County to seek funding from a COVID relief loan program.

The commission’s offer is limited to 10 businesses.

Initially, the commission was focused on assisting businesses in South Haven, where the county has a new tax increment financing district, but consultant Stu Summers said that with $138,000 left to loan, the county wanted to expand eligibility.

Any money not distributed is returned to the federal treasury.

Anyone who had to shut down during the pandemic likely qualifies for the loan.

The $530,000 Recover NWI Revolving Loan Fund, through the Northwest Indiana Regional Planning Commission, is designed to assist businesses and organizations in alleviating sudden and severe economic dislocation caused by the pandemic.

The loan program doesn’t cover construction or renovation costs. However, it does cover working capital, operations, marketing, staffing, fixed assets and inventory, building purchase and land purchase.

People are also reading…

In other business, the Redevelopment Commission approved grant programs for facade improvements and sign modernization in South Haven.

Businesses can apply for reimbursement for improvements to either the front or rear facades or both. Grants cover half the cost, up to $25,000 each.

The sign modernization is up to $15,000 per sign. The county now requires monument signs, although existing signs mounted on a pole are grandfathered in. “We can’t condemn a nonconforming sign, so we offer a carrot,” Summers said.

The sign modernization program includes up to $10,000 for landscaping.

The facade and sign grant programs are like ones that have been used in Valparaiso.

