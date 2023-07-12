VALPARAISO — Porter County Recycling is encouraging local businesses to reduce plastic consumption during the month of July.

The Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County is partnering with Valparaiso University and the reusable straw company Mermaid Straw on a "Plastic Free July" campaign. Originally started in 2011 by several Australian environmentalists, the global Plastic Free July movement hopes to reduce single use plastics.

To participate in the local program, local businesses can adopt a number of sustainability practices including; providing straws to customers only upon request, switching to paper or reusable stainless-steel straws, eliminating plastic bags, providing biodegradable paper bags or reusable bags, and offering discounts when a customer brings a reusable container.

Businesses that take these sustainability steps and register for the initiative at portercountyrecycling.org, will be promoted as participating businesses and will receive a window cling. Businesses will also get a Mermaid Straw discount code.

Earlier this year, VU worked with Porter County Recycling on a campus-wide waste audit. The audit found that 42% of the campuses' waste was plastic and that 59% of the waste was non-recyclable.

The rise of single use plastics is a relatively new phenomenon; in 1950, the world produced about 2 million metric tons of plastic. While that number may seem high, it pales in comparison to the 8.3 billion metric tons produced in 2017; if the rate continues, the world is projected to produce 34 billion metric tons in 2050.

All this plastic will never truly go away, instead it just breaks down into smaller and smaller particles, often washing into lakes, rivers and oceans. According to the Rochester Institute of Technology, more than 22 million pounds of plastics pollution ends up in the Great Lakes every year.

According to a news release from Porter County Recycling, the Plastic Free July movement prevents 330,693 tons of plastic pollution each year. For more information, call 219-465-3694 or email info@PorterCountyRecycling.org.

