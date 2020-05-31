Porter County reopens buildings to the public beginning Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALPARAISO — Porter County buildings will reopen to the public — with precautions — on Monday.

The Porter County Commissioners said that includes the Porter County Administration Center, Valparaiso Courthouse and both buildings at the North County Government Complex in Portage.

The Memorial Opera House and Porter County Expo Center will remain closed until further notice and public access to the Porter County Animal Shelter will remain on an appointment only basis.

“This is the next step in our staged reopening of County offices,” said Commissioner Jim Biggs. “Based on the current COVID-19 trends in Porter County, we feel that we can safely welcome the public back while minimizing the risk of spreading the virus.”

Temperature screening of the public will take place at each building and anyone whose temperature exceeds CDC guidelines will not be allowed to enter.

Every member of the public will be required to wear masks while inside county buildings. Residents are encouraged to bring their own masks because there may be a limited supply available to those who do not have one.