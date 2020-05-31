Porter County reopens buildings to the public beginning Monday

VALPARAISO — Porter County buildings will reopen to the public — with precautions — on Monday.
The Porter County Commissioners said that includes the Porter County Administration Center, Valparaiso Courthouse and both buildings at the North County Government Complex in Portage.
The Memorial Opera House and Porter County Expo Center will remain closed until further notice and public access to the Porter County Animal Shelter will remain on an appointment only basis.
“This is the next step in our staged reopening of County offices,” said Commissioner Jim Biggs. “Based on the current COVID-19 trends in Porter County, we feel that we can safely welcome the public back while minimizing the risk of spreading the virus.”
Temperature screening of the public will take place at each building and anyone whose temperature exceeds CDC guidelines will not be allowed to enter.
Every member of the public will be required to wear masks while inside county buildings. Residents are encouraged to bring their own masks because there may be a limited supply available to those who do not have one.
At the Porter County Administration Center, public access will only be available through the main entrance on Indiana Avenue. There will be no public access to the building from the parking garage.
For residents who plan on voting early from 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday at the Administration Center, access will be available only through the entrance on Napoleon Street. Parking for early voting will also be available on the east side of Napoleon between Indiana Avenue and Monroe Street.
Additionally, the County Facilities Department will continue the enhanced cleaning of the public/common areas with disinfectant and antiviral cleaning products as well as provide each department anti-viral cleaning products, as available.
County employees are required to wear masks in any public/common space within any county building, and officials recommend all employees wear a face mask at all times while at work. Sneeze guards have been installed in each office that has a customer service counter. County employees shall be either behind a sneeze guard or wear a mask when dealing with the public.
Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year
Gary SouthShore RailCats season
NWI Oilmen season
Crown Point Corn Roast
NWI Pride
Celebrate Schererville Festival
Dyer Summer Fest
St. Thomas More Fun Days
Crown Point Fourth of July parade
Highland Fourth of July festival, parade
LaPorte Fourth of July parade
LaPorte County Fair
Merrillville Independence Day parade, Gospel Fest programs
Whiting Fourth of July
Cedar Lake Summerfest
Portage Nativity Fest
Festival of the Lakes
Porter County Fair
Pierogi Fest
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Lake County Fair
Prairie Magic Music Festival
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!