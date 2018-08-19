Two Porter County residents are among the winners in the Indiana State Department of Agriculture’s 2018 Indiana agriculture photo contest.
“Farm Market,” by Steve Bensing, of Valparaiso, and “Bowsher Ford Bridge,” by Peggy Carter, of Chesterton, both won in the agritourism category.
The winning photographs will be displayed in the offices of Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch’s Family of Business in Indianapolis.
The winning photos were chosen from hundreds of entries in the following four categories: Agritourism, Conservation, Faces of Agriculture and On the Farm. Two winners were selected from each category, along with two winners overall.
To be considered, the photo had to be taken in the state by an Indiana resident. The entries were evaluated based on several elements of photography and how well they characterized their respective category.
“From families working on the farm to livestock grazing on a hillside, these photos really capture the essence of Indiana agriculture,” said Bruce Kettler, ISDA director. “Each photographer did a tremendous job this year, and it was a privilege to recognize these talented individuals at the Indiana State Fair.”