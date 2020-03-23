Porter County's drainage efforts draw national attention

VALPARAISO — Efforts to improve drainage in Porter County are getting national attention.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is chipping in $1.5 million toward the county’s efforts to fix storm sewers in South Haven. It’s the largest subdivision, in terms of population, in an unincorporated area anywhere in Indiana, Porter County officials believe.
“Bringing federal money into South Haven is very important for people to understand,” said Jeff Good, R-Center, president of the Porter County Board of Commissioners. “Feds now recognize Porter County’s pros are top of the class.”
“I don’t think the county has had any money coming into South Haven since the 1990s,” said Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North.
County Engineer Mike Novotney said the county looks for opportunities for federal funding all the time, such as when Federal Emergency Management Agency money was sought to repair damage caused by record flooding in late winter 2018.
It’s especially helpful for South Haven, where the county is doing extensive drainage work, because that subdivision offers affordable housing in an easily accessible area, Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, said.
“I know affordable housing has been discussed a lot in some communities,” Good said.
“It’s going to be not only affordable; it’s going to be quality,” Blaney said.
Working with the Corps of Engineers bodes well for future projects, too, County Surveyor Kevin Breitzke said.
The county’s Storm Water Management Board recently approved a $4.25 million contract with SAK Construction for additional storm sewer work in South Haven.
“They’ve done work nationwide, and everyone I’ve talked with has spoken very highly of their work,” Novotney said.
The board also considered a proposal for a study of drainage needs at the Shorewood Forest subdivision in Union Township.
Three county employees scored the interested firms based on their experience and other factors before recommending Abonmarche.
“This is a big project, potentially,” Good said.
“It’s the foundation of whatever we do for the next decade,” County Attorney Scott McClure said.
The project includes public meetings with residents to determine the scope of the project, so that work is on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blaney said she wants more information about how the companies were scored before moving forward on negotiations toward a contract.
“I’m just concerned about the price,” Biggs said, because all the interested vendors are good firms.
“I want a good idea of what we’re stepping into,” Good said.
Action on the staff recommendation was tabled.