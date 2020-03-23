Porter County's drainage efforts draw national attention

“It’s going to be not only affordable; it’s going to be quality,” Blaney said.

Working with the Corps of Engineers bodes well for future projects, too, County Surveyor Kevin Breitzke said.

The county’s Storm Water Management Board recently approved a $4.25 million contract with SAK Construction for additional storm sewer work in South Haven.

“They’ve done work nationwide, and everyone I’ve talked with has spoken very highly of their work,” Novotney said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The board also considered a proposal for a study of drainage needs at the Shorewood Forest subdivision in Union Township.

Three county employees scored the interested firms based on their experience and other factors before recommending Abonmarche.

“This is a big project, potentially,” Good said.

“It’s the foundation of whatever we do for the next decade,” County Attorney Scott McClure said.

The project includes public meetings with residents to determine the scope of the project, so that work is on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.