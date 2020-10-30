Porter County Salvatio Army kicks off its red kettle drive Nov. 13

VALPARAISO — The Salvation Army of Porter County kicks off its Red Kettle drive Nov. 13.

It's from 3-6 p.m. in front of the Porter County Courthouse at Lincolnway and Franklin.

There will be Christmas music, guest speakers, cookies and cocoa. Guests are invited to ring the bell and share a story of why they support The Salvation Army.

This year the Salvation Army of Porter County has seen a 200% increase in the need for the services and programs they provide. These include food pantry, rent and utility assistance, emergency services and family programs.

Donations to the Red Kettles during the Christmas season are a large portion of the budget needed to provide these services and programs. With the COVID-19 pandemic they are anticipating kettle donations to be lower while demand still remains high.

For these reasons, The Salvation Army needs help in its "Rescue Christmas" campaign.

Updates can also be found on the website: www.saportercounty.org and on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/SAPorterCounty.

