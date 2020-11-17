Porter County Salvation Army wants help rescuing Christmas

VALPARAISO — Due to COVID-19, more people than ever are struggling to make ends meet.

The Angel Tree program of the Porter County Salvation Army helps families in need by providing new clothing and toys to more than 400 children every year.

This year, more families are turning to the Angel Tree for help because of layoffs or job loss due to the pandemic.

A gift from the Walmart registry below will bring joy to a local child and help The Salvation Army rescue Christmas, which is the theme for this year's drive.

Click on this link to participate: www.walmart.com/registry/registryforgood/9af29bc4-63c8-4e60-b841-af44a615b842/view.

Angel Tree tags are still available as well. Call the office for more information at 219-762-9191.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.