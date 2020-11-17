 Skip to main content
Porter County Salvation Army wants help rescuing Christmas

Provided by Porter County Salvation Army

VALPARAISO — Due to COVID-19, more people than ever are struggling to make ends meet. 

The Angel Tree program of the Porter County Salvation Army helps families in need by providing new clothing and toys to more than 400 children every year.

This year, more families are turning to the Angel Tree for help because of layoffs or job loss due to the pandemic.

A gift from the Walmart registry below will bring joy to a local child and help The Salvation Army rescue Christmas, which is the theme for this year's drive.

Click on this link to participate: www.walmart.com/registry/registryforgood/9af29bc4-63c8-4e60-b841-af44a615b842/view

Angel Tree tags are still available as well. Call the office for more information at 219-762-9191.

