Porter County seeks applicants for various boards, commissions

For the County Council appointments, the deadline to apply is Dec. 30. Applications may be found at www.porterco.org under the County Council tab. Interested citizens also can visit the council office at the Porter County Administration Building, 155 Indiana Ave., Suite 207, in Valparaiso.

For the Board of Commissioners appointments, the deadline to apply is 4 p.m. Jan. 6. Applications can be found at www.porterco.org/DocumentCenter/View/2930/Board-Appointment-Application. Interested applicants can email the application kmerle@porterco.org, fax it to (219) 465-3362 or drop it off or mail it to Board of Commissioners, Porter County Administration Center, 155 Indiana Ave., Suite 205, Valparaiso IN 46383.