Porter County seeks applicants for various boards, commissions

VALPARAISO — If you’ve thought about giving back to the community, or possibly gaining insight into how county government works, the Porter County Council and Board of Commissioners might be able to help.
They’re looking to fill appointments on various boards and commissions.
The County Council plans to make appointments to the following boards in January:
• Porter County Redevelopment Commission
• Alcoholic Beverage Commission
• Porter County Convention, Recreation & Visitors Commission
• Parks and Recreation Board (must be a Democrat)
• Porter County Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals
• Chesterton Economic Development Corp.
• Portage Economic Development Corp.
• Valparaiso Economic Development Corp.
The Board of Commissioners has openings for:
• Alcoholic Beverage Commission
• Board of Health (2 appointments, both must be Democrats)
• Board of Zoning Appeals
• Porter County Convention, Recreation & Visitors Commission (2 appointments)
• Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority
• Parks and Recreation Board
• Plan Commission (2 appointments)
• Porter County Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals
• Porter County Redevelopment Commission (2 appointments)
• West Porter Fire District Board (2 appointments)
Deadlines and requirements for the applications vary.
For the County Council appointments, the deadline to apply is Dec. 30. Applications may be found at www.porterco.org under the County Council tab. Interested citizens also can visit the council office at the Porter County Administration Building, 155 Indiana Ave., Suite 207, in Valparaiso.
For the Board of Commissioners appointments, the deadline to apply is 4 p.m. Jan. 6. Applications can be found at www.porterco.org/DocumentCenter/View/2930/Board-Appointment-Application. Interested applicants can email the application kmerle@porterco.org, fax it to (219) 465-3362 or drop it off or mail it to Board of Commissioners, Porter County Administration Center, 155 Indiana Ave., Suite 205, Valparaiso IN 46383.
