Porter County shakes up Board of Health

VALPARAISO — One of Porter County’s leading critics of mask mandates during the pandemic has been appointed to the county’s Board of Health.

New board member Jessica Jepsen, as a member of Porter County Parents for Freedom, spoke out repeatedly about mask mandates during Valparaiso School Board, county Board of Commissioners and other meetings.

“Why is our unelected health (officer) going around our commissioners, who we voted in, and advising schools?” Jepsen, of Valparaiso, asked the commissioners in October 2021.

Jepsen, among others, filed a federal lawsuit over the mask mandate following a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the case.

Jepsen has nearly 20 years of varied experience in the health care field, according to her application for a position on the Board of Health. She currently is a corporate wellness consultant for major accounts across the United States.

“This well-rounded knowledge and experience can benefit the citizens of Porter County by not just helping to make a difference in their lives now and for the future and future generations,” she wrote in her application for the board. “My vision is to not only impact our local community and to make it a model for others in the state and country to follow.”

Dr. Ronald Michael, of Chesterton, was also appointed. “With nearly 30 years of clinical experience, I feel I bring a perspective formed by multiple public health difficulties over those 30 years,” he wrote.

The third appointee is Robyn Lane, of Liberty Township, a registered nurse who focuses on home health.

“I am a lifelong resident of Porter County and stand as an advocate for the people of the county with a passion for assisting those in the area of health promotion, disease prevention and public protection,” she wrote. “I want to assist in providing policies and procedures that will address the lack of services and programs available to mental health/substance abuse issues.”

The three Republicans replace Dr. Derek Gasper, former board president Martin Moeller and Suzanne Phelps. Two of the new appointees had to be Republican; the third could be from either party.

“Maintaining as much continuity as possible with the recent hiring of our new health department administrator and the other employee transitions that have taken place during the pandemic remains paramount in my mind,” Moeller wrote in his application. “I would also hope to participate in the new statewide health initiative just getting underway.”

Moeller and Phelps are both Republicans. Gasper said he is independent but leans Republican.

Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, voted against the new appointees. “Dr. Gasper joined the board at a time we had a really hard time finding a doctor” to serve on the board, she said. “I do not like to knock people off the board who would like to remain and have given good service.”

“They were there during a very difficult time,” Board of Commissioners President Jim Biggs, R-North, said. However, five of the board’s seven members live in Valparaiso and two just outside Valparaiso, he said. “I don’t think that’s very reflective of being a very countywide agency.”

Phelps’ application lists her address as Hebron.