Porter County sheriff's officers were searching late Wednesday for a 13-year-old girl missing from the Whispering Sands Mobile Home Community.
Kaylee Marie Jane Glaze was last seek about 9 p.m. Wednesday at her home in the 1400 block of Winterpark Drive in Liberty Township.
She was discovered missing about 11 p.m. Her bedroom window was found open.
Police said it was unknown what Kaylee was wearing, but she had her inhaler with her.
She was described as 4 feet tall, about 100 pounds, with blue eyes, shoulder-length light brown hair, pierced ears and a heart-shaped necklace that says "#1Mom."
Kaylee has a history of running away, police said. Officers requested help from Porter County Search and Rescue because of the Kaylee's young age and heavy fog.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at 219-477-3170 or 911.