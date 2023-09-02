PLEASANT TOWNSHIP — One man is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Baums Bridge and State Road 8, the Porter County Sheriff’s Office is reporting.

A driver in a white Ford F150 was driving north on Baums Bridge when he struck a motorcyclist traveling west on State Road 8, the sheriff’s office said. The crash happened just before 2 p.m.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved,” Porter County Sheriff Sgt. Ben McFalls said. “Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash.”

Porter County Crash Reconstruction is investigating. The person who was killed has not been identified.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Tyler Schiavone Demario Streeter David Wireman Stephen Rusnak Brian Cacini Matthew Olson Richard Anderson Ronald Arceneaux Jr. John Wielogourski Gavin Poore Joseph Westbrook Heather Crisman Sarah Bucy William Buvala Jr. Jordan Grant Dominique Labon Asia North Erin Stevens Brenton Williams Deisha Hadley Daniel Hernandez Jacob Kendall Jessalyn Bloodsaw Justice Cotton Richard Croney Marquise Baker Darian Gibbons James Ratzell Jeremy Seabolt Corbin Garza John Bochnicka Scott Tomasko Jr. Thomas Starkey II Ashelia Taylor Ashley Harrison Michael Lensing Mark Redmon