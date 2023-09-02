PLEASANT TOWNSHIP — One man is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Baums Bridge and State Road 8, the Porter County Sheriff’s Office is reporting.
A driver in a white Ford F150 was driving north on Baums Bridge when he struck a motorcyclist traveling west on State Road 8, the sheriff’s office said. The crash happened just before 2 p.m.
Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved,” Porter County Sheriff Sgt. Ben McFalls said. “Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash.”
Porter County Crash Reconstruction is investigating. The person who was killed has not been identified.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Tyler Schiavone
Demario Streeter
David Wireman
Stephen Rusnak
Brian Cacini
Matthew Olson
Richard Anderson
Ronald Arceneaux Jr.
John Wielogourski
Gavin Poore
Joseph Westbrook
Heather Crisman
Sarah Bucy
William Buvala Jr.
Jordan Grant
Dominique Labon
Asia North
Erin Stevens
Brenton Williams
Deisha Hadley
Daniel Hernandez
Jacob Kendall
Jessalyn Bloodsaw
Justice Cotton
Richard Croney
Marquise Baker
Darian Gibbons
James Ratzell
Jeremy Seabolt
Corbin Garza
John Bochnicka
Scott Tomasko Jr.
Thomas Starkey II
Ashelia Taylor
Ashley Harrison
Michael Lensing
Mark Redmon
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!