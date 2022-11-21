 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Times is partnering with Dr. Bethany Cataldi, D.O., Surgeon, Center For Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery, L.L.C. who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert urgent

Porter County sheriff's office seeks help in locating teen boy

  • Updated
  • 0
  • Jerry Davich, The Times

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

PORTER COUNTY — The Porter County sheriff's office is seeking assistance  to locate a 16-year-old boy, Max.

Max — no last was name given — is about 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs 180 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was wearing blue jeans, a gray hoodie, a black fleece jacket and a neon green hat.

The sheriff's office said Max was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Williamsburg mobile home park in Washington Township. If anyone has seen or been in contact with him since then, contact local law enforcement immediately.

People may also contact the sheriff's office, 219-477-3000, or submit a tip through the agency's mobile phone app, Porter County Sheriff IN.

Missing teenager

The Porter County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public to locate a missing 16-year-old boy, Max.

 Provided by Porter County Sheriff's Office via Facebook
0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

1 in 3 people admit they have never built a snowman

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts