Porter County sheriff's office seeks help in locating teen boy

PORTER COUNTY — The Porter County sheriff's office is seeking assistance to locate a 16-year-old boy, Max.

Max — no last was name given — is about 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs 180 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was wearing blue jeans, a gray hoodie, a black fleece jacket and a neon green hat.

The sheriff's office said Max was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Williamsburg mobile home park in Washington Township. If anyone has seen or been in contact with him since then, contact local law enforcement immediately.

People may also contact the sheriff's office, 219-477-3000, or submit a tip through the agency's mobile phone app, Porter County Sheriff IN.