Porter County shortens early voting hours

VALPARAISO — Early voting sites will operate under shorter hours this fall so poll workers will have to work only eight hours a day.

“We had such problems staffing early voting this year,” said Sundae Schoon, director of the Porter County Office of Elections & Registration.

When a poll worker at one of the sites calls off, a member of the office staff fills in, but the office is already short-staffed, County Clerk Jessica Bailey told the county election board June 16.

The board agreed to have the early voting sites be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays to hit the lunchtime, afternoon and evening voters. The sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and on the final two Saturdays before the election.

Early voting in Indiana isn’t permitted before Oct. 12.

In the primary, poll workers worked 12-hour days to keep the polls open late.

“The last hour of the 12-hour days is especially agonizing because nobody’s coming in to vote,” board Chairman Paul Rausch said.

In 2024, a presidential election year, poll workers will need to work 12-hour days again for early voting, board member Jeff Chidester said.

Even with the shorter hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays this fall, voters have other options if they want to vote early, including requesting an absentee ballot, Schoon said. “We go above and beyond. If you don’t get out and vote, it’s your fault.”

Voters have until Oct. 11 to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election.

In other business, the board heard initial results of a post-primary survey of poll workers. Half have responded so far, and almost all of them said they would do the job again in the fall, Schoon said.

“You hold your breath when the surveys ask for feedback,” Bailey said, but the majority of the responses were positive.

