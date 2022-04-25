Porter County sifts through ARPA applicants

VALPARAISO — Porter County is winnowing the list of applicants for the $33 million American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Of the 53 proposals from 48 applicants, at least nine have already been knocked out of the running, said County Auditor Vicki Urbanik, who is leading the steering committee.

The Nonprofits and Employers Subcommittee heard more than 25 requests and has reduced the number to 16. Those applicants have been invited to a series of four meetings to make their pitch for their projects.

That’s the biggest number of applicants for any of the subcommittees.

The Infrastructure and Facilities Subcommittee received 13 proposals from nine applicants. The Behavioral Health and Social Services Subcommittee received 10 requests from nine applicants. The County COVID-19 Response Subcommittee got 15 proposals from six applicants.

If the subcommittees stay on track, as they have so far, their recommendations will be ready for the steering committee by the end of May, Urbanik said.

The steering committee plans to meet at 5 p.m. June 16 to hear presentations from each of the subcommittees. A week later, at 5 p.m. June 23, the committee plans to formulate its own proposal from the subcommittees’ recommendations and hold a public hearing on the plan. The next step will be to offer the steering committee’s own presentation to the Board of Commissioners for its approval.

“We are now up to a total of 24 meetings with more to go,” Urbanik said.

At the recommendation of County Attorney Scott McClure, the steering committee decided to set a deadline of July 1, 2024, for the money to be obligated for each of the projects. If a project isn’t going to make the later federal deadline of the end of that year for contracts to be approved, or if it looks like the project won’t be finished and money spent by the end of 2026, the steering committee could withdraw money from a project and spend it elsewhere.

“Everyone’s doing projects, so the engineering and architectural world is feeling that,” he said.

If a building project doesn’t already have plans drawn and money raised from other sources, “they’re going to be in a tight timeline,” he said.

If the county doesn’t meet the federal deadlines, any unspent money will have to be returned to the U.S. Department of Treasury.

“Returning the money is probably our least preferred option,” McClure said.

