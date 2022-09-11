Porter County to lose $2.4M to tax caps, auditor reports

VALPARAISO — Burns Harbor is the only Porter County municipality not to see an increase in assessed valuation, County Auditor Vicki Urbanik said.

Urbanik released her annual report for local governments to learn how much to expect to lose to property tax caps as they go through the 2023 budget process this fall. The Board of Commissioners voted to send her report, along with a nonbinding recommendation to consult it, to other taxing units in the county.

State officials are allowing local governments to increase their budgets by 5%, up from 4.3% in 2022.

But even as the budgets are allowed to go up, the amount of revenue lost to property tax caps will increase. The caps are good news for property owners but a challenge to government officials.

For Porter County government, the maximum property tax levy is increasing next year to just over $48 million, a jump from nearly $46 million in 2022 and $44 million in 2021. However, the county should expect to lose $2.4 million to tax caps, an increase from nearly $2.3 million in 2022 and $2.5 million in 2021, Urbanik reported.

Among cities and towns, the biggest loser to tax caps is Portage, with nearly $2.7 million next year. Valparaiso is next with $1.7 million.

Among the smallest towns, Burns Harbor is the winner, with just $280 lost to tax caps next year but a maximum property tax levy of more than $2.5 million. That compares to The Pines, with $390 lost to tax caps but a property tax levy of just $146,302. Burns Harbor is home to a large steel mill, while The Pines has little industrial property within its borders.

Dune Acres is a town of just 258 people, according to the 2020 census, but is losing $8,480 to tax caps. Its maximum property tax levy is $482,331, an indication of how pricey the homes are.

Among townships, Portage is far and away the biggest loser, with $299,130 lost to tax caps, not counting the fire department. The next highest number was $38,310 for Center Township.

Among school districts, Portage Township Schools will lose more than $2 million to tax caps compared to $1.1 million for Duneland School Corp., nearly $891,000 for Valparaiso Community Schools and $778,000 for MSD Boone Township.