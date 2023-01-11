Porter County to review public safety needs

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Board of Commissioners is poised to launch a review of public safety issues, including how to deliver ambulance service.

Board President Jim Biggs, R-North, said he plans to create a public safety commission to define the issues and come up with solutions.

“My priority as a commissioner, and I’m not going to apologize for it, is public safety,” he said.

“We have to find a long-term funding source for the ambulance service,” Biggs said.

The county’s contract with Northwest Health expires at the end of the year. That ambulance service is having a difficult time training and retaining paramedics, a familiar refrain in Indiana.

Fire departments serving most of the county’s townships are finding it difficult to get volunteers, too.

“The way everything is set up right now, it’s just not sustainable,” Biggs said.

Valparaiso Fire Department serves all of Center Township, including ambulance service, through the creation of a fire territory form of local government.

With the bonds issued to build the jail expiring at the end of the year, pressure is on to address issues there as well, including mental health issues. New Sheriff Jeff Balon is already looking at the issue.

The state might cooperate in addressing the issue, but Biggs wondered how long that funding would last.

“I just don’t think public safety is something we want to mess around with,” Biggs said. “There’s a problem, and right now it’s being ignored.”

Commissioner Barb Regnitz, R-Center, said the commissioners should plan a feasibility study on various needs, including the center garage, the jail, the Memorial Opera House and other issues facing the county.

Biggs hopes the recommendations will be available by mid-year so the county can act quickly on them.

At Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting, County Recorder Chuck Harris honored former County Assessor Jon Snyder for his 12 years of service. The two friends were both elected for the first time in 2010, with Harris serving as coroner for eight years before a term limit prompted him to run for recorder in 2018 and 2022.

“Jon was always positive and set the tone for that office,” Harris said. “We’ve got a great department head we’re recognizing here.”

“He’s fair, he’s honest and he cares about people,” Harris said. “Jon, you’ve been an inspiration for 12 years.”

“We were a team, and we faced many, many obstacles together,” he told his former staff. “I think of you as family.”

Last month, the commissioners honored outgoing Commissioner Jeff Good and County Auditor Vicki Urbanik. Next will be former Sheriff Dave Reynolds. That’s a new tradition Biggs hopes to continue.

This year, the commissioners plan to meet twice a month. The first meeting of the month will be at 10 a.m. on a Tuesday. The second meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on a Monday, fulfilling Regnitz’s campaign promise to hold meetings at a time more convenient for people who work during the day.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week Descent of the Holy Spirit Orthodox Church celebrates Orthodox Christmas Descent of the Holy Spirit Orthodox Church celebrates Orthodox Christmas Descent of the Holy Spirit Orthodox Church celebrates Orthodox Christmas Descent of the Holy Spirit Orthodox Church celebrates Orthodox Christmas Descent of the Holy Spirit Orthodox Church celebrates Orthodox Christmas gary police chief Michigan City at Crown Point boys basketball Michigan City at Crown Point boys basketball Michigan City at Crown Point boys basketball Michigan City at Crown Point boys basketball Michigan City at Crown Point boys basketball Giant mural depicts Hobart history, businesses, schools Candidate filing for municipal primary election Candidate filing for municipal primary election Candidate filing for municipal primary election Candidate filing for municipal primary election Candidate filing for municipal primary election LPCommission2.JPG Interfaith Clergy Council's annual Emancipation Proclamation Service of Freedom Interfaith Clergy Council's annual Emancipation Proclamation Service of Freedom _34A0644[1].JPG _34A0678[1].JPG _34A0549[1].JPG _34A0597[1].JPG Gallery HTML code