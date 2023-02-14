VALPARAISO — Porter County Highway Department’s center district garage is likely to continue using its existing campus.

Highway Superintendent Jim Polarek and a Fort Wayne-based engineering consultant toured the seven-acre site together recently. Polarek and Board of Commissioners President Jim Biggs, R-North, had expected a larger site, perhaps 12 to 14 acres, would be needed, but the consultant believes the site will suffice.

Biggs is relieved. Acquiring additional land could have delayed the project, not to mention inflating the cost.

The commissioners signed a $37,950 contract with a study deadline of May 9. Biggs anticipates the design phase will begin in June. He hopes financing will be in place by the end of the year.

The timing of the project is crucial for the county. The bond for building the Porter County Jail expires in January. If the county doesn’t have another capital campaign set to go before that bond is paid off, the tax rate would drop, and the county would have to hold a referendum to get the tax rate back up to its existing level to pay the new debt.

The highway garage has a number of issues. Trucks are now bigger than in 1960, when the current facility was built, so the ceiling in the repair facility isn’t high enough. With the county’s population growth, the fleet has grown, too. Trucks are stored outside, which isn’t ideal for diesel trucks in the winter.

There are many other issues to address as well, including screening gravel and other materials from the view of vehicles driving past on Ind. 2.

The commissioners are also planning to do some work at the jail. At 20 years old, it’s showing its age. Some major interior renovations are needed.

Biggs hopes a half dozen beds or so can be included in that project to accommodate people with mental health issues, keeping both them and the staff safe. With the closure of state hospitals that provided inpatient care for people with mental illness, jails have helped fill that role.

The jail renovation, too, is expected to require a study and design, so a plug-and-play project can be in place by the end of the year.

In other action, the commissioners approved a plan for Purdue University to train a few highway department employees to be certified instructors for commercial driver’s licenses.

Polarek said it costs about $4,500 for CDL training elsewhere.

Currently, the county expects drivers to have the license before applying for a job. Offering the training would allow the county to recruit employees right out of high school or trade school and be trained as a mechanic, for example.

“I actually talked to a couple of other counties about this. They thought it was a fantastic idea. They're going to start looking into it themselves,” Polarek said.

The instructors would receive a $2,000 stipend.

“You can understand why we're not getting the applications in of drivers who are holding the CDL,” Biggs said. “They're becoming a rare commodity.”

Eliminating the applicant’s out-of-pocket expense of acquiring a CDL should attract more potential employees, he said.

The county has had a diesel mechanic position open for two years for lack of qualified applicants, Polarek said. Drivers have to do their own oil changes and other routine services on vehicles.

