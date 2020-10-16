Porter County turnout maintains steady pace

PORTAGE — Voter turnout is already at 14%, just nine days into the election, Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey said Wednesday.

“We are blowing it out of the water.”

As of Tuesday, 10,209 votes had been cast in walk-in early voting, compared to 3,986 at the same time in 2016 and 2,087 in 2008.

As of 2:48 p.m. Wednesday, 11,390 early votes had been cast in Porter County, some of them from voters standing in line an hour to cast their votes.

That compares to the 12,458 total early votes for the 2008 general election and 17,382 for the 2016 general election.

Traditional absentee ballots, cast by mail, total 12,810 so far this year compared to 3,198 total in 2016 and 3,097 total in 2008.

“We are in uncharted territory right now,” Bailey told the Election Board.

In response to the unprecedented turnout so far, election officials have stepped up their game.

“We have already added machines at Valpo, Portage and Chesterton,” Bailey said. “We’re using the votemobile to pick up (ballot) boxes and drop off new ones to them.”