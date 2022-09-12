Porter County workers ‘woefully underpaid’

VALPARAISO — Porter County could spend as much as $4.25 million to fully implement the recommendations of its new wage study, although that’s a high figure. The cost of not increasing wages, however, is already being felt.

Debby Gunn, director of the county’s E911 dispatch operation, asked the Board of Commissioners last week to approve transferring $50,000 to the overtime budget to cover costs incurred by the loss of full-time employees seeking higher-wage jobs elsewhere.

Gunn, a long-time Porter County employee, is one of several new department heads, the result of an exodus of county employees for higher salaries elsewhere.

“When you can leave a job and make $40,000 a year more, I understand why they’re leaving,” she said.

The 911 dispatch center has lost 17 employees in the last 1.5 years, she said.

“That’s not bleeding, that’s bled out,” Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North said.

“We’ve had problems with overtime out there over more than the past 1.5 years,” Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, said. That operation needs proper staffing to reduce overtime, he added.

Biggs asked why employees are leaving.

“We’re hearing the 911 center is a very good training facility for the private sector,” Gunn explained. Railroads, trucking companies and others value the dispatchers trained by the county.

“We can’t continue down that road,” Biggs said. “It’s not sustainable.”

“We’re going to have to look at wages and make these adjustments somehow, some way,” he added.

Four dispatchers from Lake County have been hired from the beginning of July. That’s a help for Porter County because their training period is expedited. It normally takes six months to train a dispatcher.

“We’re looking at the cost of inaction,” Gunn said.

The commissioners approved a big spending request for chairs for the dispatchers, at more than $1,000 per chair. But dispatchers sit in them 12 hours a day, and the chairs are used 24/7, so they must be comfortable and provide proper support, Gunn said.

Addie Rooker, of Waggoner, Irwin, Scheele and Associates, told the County Council the results of a wage study that took several months to complete. Just equalizing pay among county employees in similar positions, following the principle of equal pay for equal work, would cost just over $1 million, she said.

“We generally recommend this be your No. 1 priority,” Rooker said.

“You have a lot of jobs. You’re a very large county,” she said.

Rooker gave the example of eight custodians. Six were paid $30,900, one $32,824 and another $37,319. “All these custodians have the same basic job description,” she said.

Bringing employees up to par with their counterparts elsewhere would cost a bit more than $2.5 million, an 8.72% increase overall. “We did find the county is lagging behind the external market” in pay levels, she said.

Accomplishing all this and giving the employees a 5.6% cost of living adjustment would cost about $4.25 million, for an average increase of 14.59%. “That’s more of a luxury page,” Rooker said.

The wage study found large pay discrepancies in some areas, Rooker told the council. Some departments had wide discrepancies. Rooker recommended pay differences of about 5% between ranks, for example, to make sure supervisors were paid more than their subordinates to incentivize promotions.

The Juvenile Services executive director, for example, is paid $82,835, the same as the two subordinates the position supervises.

Rooker’s study created job classifications for county employees for better comparisons. She recommended additional pay for extra duties that require specialization. “They can have as many specialties as they want,” she said, so the county should consider capping the extra pay for specialties.

The county could consider phasing in the increases, as some other local governments have done, she said.

Some positions are higher than would be expected, though there are very few outliers in the county. Rooker said pay cuts aren’t recommended, but those employees might have to wait for other employees to catch up before seeing any significant raises.

“It’s a lot of information. I know it will take a while for you to digest,” Rooker told the council. Budget hearings for next year start soon, so the council will have a lot to think about — including where to get the additional money.

“I think this is a long time coming,” council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, said.

“There clearly is a phenomenal amount of information here,” council Vice President Mike Jessen, R-4th, said.

“We have plenty of people and plenty of categories that are woefully underpaid,” he said. “There’s going to be some significant changes.”

“It’s a tall order,” Jessen said. “We’ve got to come up with a pay philosophy. We certainly don’t want to be the lowest paid.”

“I think our goal is to get our employees paid to the highest level possible,” Councilman Mike Brickner, R-at large, said. He asked last fall for this study to be done.

Jessen has asked for a wage study for years. Now that the first study had landed, the county should expect to have to redo the study periodically — Rooker suggested every three years or so — to make sure salaries don’t go out of balance again.

The county had a previous wage study done more than 20 years ago, but it wasn’t this comprehensive, County Auditor Vicki Urbanik said.

The council will have a committee of up to three members — more than that would violate the Indiana Open Door Law — to work with the auditor’s office on implementation.

“We’ve got to keep this thing moving forward,” he said.