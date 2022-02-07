Porter County's ARPA redo moves ahead

VALPARAISO — As Porter County rethinks its ARPA spending plan, County Auditor Vicki Urbanik is leading public information sessions Tuesday.

At 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, Urbanik will lead a presentation on the American Rescue Plan Act and the role the auditor’s office will play in tracking the county government’s expenditures of the $33 million coming to the county.

The sessions will be in the commissioners’ meeting chambers at the Porter County Administration Building, 155 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso.

Urbanik will discuss eligible uses under the U.S. Treasury Department’s final rule as well as how her office will track and report expenditures.

Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said he thinks the sessions should be mandatory for anyone who wants their organization to receive a chunk of the federal funding coming to the county.

Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, outlined her plan to revise how the county decides to spend the money.

The County Council had decided to give bonuses to county employees with a portion of the money, but they hadn’t been paid out yet, Urbanik said.

Among the other planned uses for the money was $5.5 million to renovate the Memorial Opera House and build an addition to connect it to the 1860 sheriff’s residence next door. Blaney wants that to go forward but without using ARPA funding. The county already has enough money in another fund that could be used, she said.

Biggs had objected to the Memorial Opera House being included in the original plan.

Blaney proposes a steering committee that would be chaired by a nonvoting member. The committee would have commissioners and two council members with the auditor, county attorney and a health department representative as advisers.

Three subcommittees — infrastructure; nonprofits and employers; and mental health and homelessness — would also have advisers, including people like the Center and Portage township trustees and County Engineer Michael Novotney.

The committee and subcommittees would meet in public, including at least one evening and one weekend meeting, to get public input. In addition, the existing online public input process on porterco.org would be tweaked to make it easier to direct input to the appropriate subcommittees.

The subcommittees would include one commissioner, two council members and two citizen volunteers. The private citizens shouldn’t be people seeking some of the federal money for their own project, Blaney said.

She’s looking for one-time proposals, especially those that leverage matching funds. The number of people served would be a factor in determining how to spend the money. Each project would have to be capable of proper accounting and the money must be spent and the project completed by Dec. 31, 2024. “If we don’t document it properly, we’ll have to pay it back,” she warned.

Each project should be impactful and located in Porter County, too.

The county will solicit applications for citizen appointees through the county’s website, Blaney said.

“There’s a lot of work here that has to be done,” Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, said.

Biggs asked if the ordinance outlining the original plan would have to be scrapped. County Attorney Scott McClure said it could be amended. The ordinance was passed, but the money wasn’t allocated.

Blaney said it’s important to move forward with some of the original ideas, including a $25,000 study of mental health needs that could help the subcommittee and steering committee evaluate subsequent proposals.

Biggs wanted the whole ordinance scrapped, with a few exceptions, including the employee bonuses.

