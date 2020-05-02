Porter County's funding needs assessed

VALPARAISO — A group of Porter County Commissioners and County Council members are meeting to assess the county’s funding needs in light of the pandemic.
“We have a tough year ahead of us, but the council and Board of Commissioners will cooperate to get through it," council president Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, said.
Councilman Dan Whitten, D-At-large, wanted to make sure everyone understands these are unusual times.
“We are a conservative bunch,” he said, although the pandemic has created unusual need currently.
Council attorney Harold Harper updated the council on federal legislation that affects county finances.
Some of it is good news, potentially, and some isn’t.
The county doesn’t get a tax credit for enhanced benefits under the Family Medical Leave Act, although private businesses can seek the credits, Harper said.
But the CARES Act offers hope for relief for the county, he said. Although initial federal funding for local government was directed at counties with population of 500,000 and above — ruling out Porter County — the state received money that can be distributed to the county.
Councilman Jeff Larson, R-At-large, said LaPorte County is “way out in front of us” in seeking federal and other assistance.
“There are some releases on some of that funding that we kind of missed,” he said.
In other funding matters, the Porter Council accepted $22,000 from the Porter County Council on Aging. It doesn't currently doesn't need the money to offer transportation to senior citizens and gave out all but $2,000 of it to the County Council to meet needs that have arisen as a result of the pandemic.
All of the $20,000 given by the council was intended to help feed Porter County residents.
Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana was allocated $5,000, the amount the agency requested.
“They do great work. They’re in desperate need,” said council Vice President Mike Jessen, R-4th.
Meals on Wheels is serving senior citizens who can’t get meals from the Bonner Senior Center in Portage during the stay-at-home order, Jessen said.
Lake County was also asked to support Meals on Wheels, he said.
