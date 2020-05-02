Porter County's funding needs assessed

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

VALPARAISO — A group of Porter County Commissioners and County Council members are meeting to assess the county’s funding needs in light of the pandemic.

“We have a tough year ahead of us, but the council and Board of Commissioners will cooperate to get through it," council president Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, said.

Councilman Dan Whitten, D-At-large, wanted to make sure everyone understands these are unusual times.

“We are a conservative bunch,” he said, although the pandemic has created unusual need currently.

Council attorney Harold Harper updated the council on federal legislation that affects county finances.

Some of it is good news, potentially, and some isn’t.

The county doesn’t get a tax credit for enhanced benefits under the Family Medical Leave Act, although private businesses can seek the credits, Harper said.

But the CARES Act offers hope for relief for the county, he said. Although initial federal funding for local government was directed at counties with population of 500,000 and above — ruling out Porter County — the state received money that can be distributed to the county.