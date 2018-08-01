VALPARAISO — Renovation of the Porter County Expo Center is scheduled to begin next week.
That was the information relayed on Tuesday at the Porter County Council by Lori Daly, director of the Porter County Expo Center and Fairgrounds.
Daly, Dan Graham, an architect with Shive-Hattery, and Derek Anderson, project manager with Skillman Corp., presented a virtual tour of how the Expo Center will look once renovation takes place.
"The Porter County Fair is over and now we move on," Daly said.
The Porter County Commissioners last month awarded $3.2 million in contracts for the project that will begin Wednesday and be wrapped up by the end of March, Graham said.
The exterior of the Expo Center will be updated to include more glass, Graham said.
"It (the outside) has gotten dated. We want to make it an event center where people will want to rent out for a wedding," Graham said.
The vestibule of the building will be expanded to make the entry more inviting to guests.
Inside the Expo Center, TV screens will provide directional information to guests.
Upgraded, hospitality type carpet will replace present flooring in the banquet hall and an outdoor patio with planters will be added, Graham said.
In addition to a general face-lift, the building has issues with failing systems including mechanical, electric and plumbing that will all be corrected, Daly said.
The Expo Center, which opened south of U.S. along Ind. 49 in 1984, had a total of 250,000 guests who attended events there last year, Daly said.
The first event scheduled for the newly renovated Expo Center is the Portage High School prom which will be held there May 1, Daly said.
Rental prices for the renovated Expo Center will increase next year, Daly told the council.
An aggressive promotional marketing campaign, including on social media, will begin in September, Daly said.
Financing for the $3.2 million renovation project is coming from a $30 million capital improvement project, county officials said.