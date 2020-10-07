A-F school accountability grades released; results similar under ILEARN 'hold harmless'

Indiana schools’ grades remain mostly unchanged for the 2019-20 academic year in the state’s A-F accountability ratings, assigned Wednesday by the Indiana State Board of Education.

The state metric is assigned annually to individual schools and corporations based in large part on students’ growth and performance on Indiana’s standardized exams.

However, in a school year following the first proctoring of the state’s new ILEARN exam in spring 2019, and with spring 2020 test windows cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, most schools’ grades largely mirror what they were given for the 2018-19 school year.

In February, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a “hold harmless” measure to establish that schools would not be negatively affected when fewer than half of Hoosier students tested as proficient in Indiana’s new, more rigorous ILEARN exam.

The measure ensured schools could not receive a state accountability grade lower than what was granted in the 2017-18 school year, the year before ILEARN was introduced.

Without it, nearly two-thirds of Northwest Indiana schools would have seen declining grades in the 2018-2019 academic year, according to IDOE data shared with news outlets in May.