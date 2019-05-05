VALPARAISO — One year after Rick Steinhilber decided to stop receiving life-sustaining dialysis, which led to his death just a few days later, a large group of his family and friends gathered downtown in his memory.
"We're celebrating," his wife Jeanne Steinhilber, of Hebron, said. "It's a celebration of Rick's life and memory."
The group wearing blue T-shirts with "Remembering Rick" written on the back were among a record-breaking 450 or more walkers taking part Sunday in the 18th annual VNA Stroll for Hospice fundraiser in the city's downtown Central Park Plaza.
Participants were greeted with sunny skies and warm temperatures in what is predicted to be a temporary break in the heavy rainfall that has deluged the Region recently.
Steinhilber said the local hospice program helped make her husband's final days at home more peaceful, in addition to coming to her aid.
"They took all the pressure off," she said, "so I could just enjoy more time with him."
VNA Hospice Chief Executive Officer and President Bob Franko said the annual event is popular because it allows family and friends to remember their deceased loved ones in an environment with others who have a similar story.
"Hopefully every year will be a record-breaking year," he said of this year's large turnout.
Jaime Perz was heading up the team Toni's Troopers, which brought 75 people together wearing purple T-shirts in the memory of her mother, Toni Turley, who died of lung cancer with the hospice program in June 2017.
"She made such an impact on so many people," Perz said of her mother, a Crown Point native, who later moved to Hebron.
The team was serving as the grand marshal of this year's event and Perez lauded the local hospice program for the help it provided to both her mother and the family.
"It's not a job," said Pat Downey, who works as a nurse at the local hospice center. "It is a calling and mission for me."
Downey, who retired from nursing at the hospital level after 37 years, said she went back to work for the hospice center after a single visit.
"I go home with my heart so full with what I did," she said of the satisfaction she receives each day on the job.
In addition to providing families and friends with a way to remember their loved ones, the annual stroll is a big fundraiser for VNA Hospice, Director of Development Maria Galka said.
The other big fundraising comes in the fall with the Last Chance for White Pants gala, she said.