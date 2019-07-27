WASHINGTON TWP. — From third-graders in their first year as 4-H'ers to graduated high school seniors completing their 10th year, the 2019 Porter County Fair Celebration Sale Thursday brought a year of hard work to a close.
The celebration sale is an annual event to auction off 4-H champion and other top-placed animals in the categories of poultry, swine, rabbits, beef, dairy, milk, goats and sheep. Local businesses, farms, families and friends of 4-H'ers and individuals buy the animals during the sale in the Farm Credit Show Arena.
State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, has only missed one sale in the 14 years he's been attending. He said he always tries to support 4-H because he believes the organization fosters a good work ethic.
The event, which lasted five hours, featured 272 animals or animal products up for sale. The highest bidder went home with "the best groceries you'll have all year" and even sold off the "two best dozen eggs in the entire county," auctioneers said.
Reagan Weitzel's Reserve Grand Champion eggs were featured in a breakfast basket, along with an extra dozen of eggs, bread and an assortment of breakfast meats. The price for the breakfast items broke a record from 2007 and sold for $1,000.
"The sale is a way of rewarding us 4-H members for all of our hard work throughout the year, as well as a way of funding future 4-H livestock prospects," said David King, a nine-year 4-H'er.
In 2018, 11 new records were set during the auction. At this year's sale, records were broken consistently through the night in each category. The sale started off strong in the poultry division, with six records broken and reset for Champion meat: geese; Reserve Champion meat: geese; Reserve Champion meat: duck; Reserve Champion bronze: turkey; Reserve Champion: white turkey; and for Reserve Grand Champion eggs by Weitzel.
In total, 14 new records were set during this year's sale. Eight-year 4-H'er Rain Walker sold her Grand Champion Charolais steer weighing 1,380 pounds for $12 per pound, which broke the record from 2016 of $7.50 per pound. The meat will be donated after processing at the Northwest Indiana Food Bank, along with several other bids donated to area food banks.