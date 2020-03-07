Beverly Shores leaders vote to procure bond to fight erosion

BEVERLY SHORES — The Town Council voted to move ahead in procuring a $5 million bond issue in an emergency meeting Friday to address ongoing erosion along Lake Michigan, the council said in a news release.
If granted, the town would use the funds to reinforce Lake Front Drive and for long-term erosion solutions, the council said.
Lake Front Drive remains closed at its east and west ends, and is only accessible by homeowners at the east end.
"The pavement of the road is being undercut and compromised now," Town Marshal Ed Clapp said.
Gov. Eric Holcomb visited the lakefront last month and issued an executive order on Feb. 20 for state agencies to help mitigate the erosion. He didn't declare an emergency.
Holcomb's executive order directed the Department of Natural Resources to continue expediting emergency repairs for shoreline homeowners, and asked the Department of Homeland Security to seek federal grants for short- and long-term mitigation.
The order also allows the Homeland Security director to coordinate the public safety response, and to quantify damages to the area for inclusion in a possible future disaster declaration that could provide the town with federal aid.
Leaders argue Holcomb's withholding of an emergency declaration continues to allow erosion to threaten Lake Front Drive, Indiana Dunes National Park beach access and the historic 1933 World's Fair Century of Progress Homes.
"No one is coming to our rescue; not the state nor the federal agencies," Town Council President Geof Benson said.
Beverly Shores has two outstanding debts: a water bond with almost $2 million remaining on four years left to maturity and a Go Bond with seven years remaining on $1.2 million, the council said.
Town Council Lawyer Connor H. Nolan agreed to contact a bond issuing legal firm for the best rate and to cooperate with Indianapolis-based London Witte financial consultants, who have advised the town with the two previous bonds, the council said.
The town has raised almost $70,000 from the community to help with emergency repairs, but a bond issue would help with immediate and long-term repairs, Councilman John Blackburn said.
"We need money in the powder keg to apply for matching grants, and that process can take a year or longer," he said.