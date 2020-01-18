{{featured_button_text}}
Snow in Valparaiso

Snow descends on Lincolnway on Friday in Valparaiso.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

The recent wintry mix of snow and freezing rain caused rashes of wrecks along Region interstates early Saturday, police said. Meteorologists said Saturday evening into night is going to see wind chills around minus-10 degrees.

Indiana State Police saw a peak period of crashes from 4:30-6:30 a.m. Saturday but by 8 a.m. all wrecks had been cleared, Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot said.

During this time on Interstate 80/94, most of the crashes were concentrated in the areas of the Central Avenue to Ripley Street exits and the Cline Avenue exit.

Interstate 65 in Crown Point also saw a series of wrecks due to the effect Cedar Lake has on the area’s weather, causing more precipitation and ice build-up on roads, Rot said.

Scattered among the interstates, there were five to six rollover crashes, but no major injuries were reported. The wrecks ranged from property damage crashes to minor injuries, Rot said.

Snowfall totals ranged from 1-2 inches throughout Northwest Indiana, with 1.5 inches being reported in Merrillville, Lake Station and Valparaiso, according to NWS reports. More southern areas like DeMotte saw half an inch while areas further east such as LaPorte had 2.8 inches of accumulation.

Looking ahead, late Saturday afternoon will see sharply dropping temperatures as a cold front moves in with a low of 5 degrees Saturday night, said Meteorologist Todd Kluder of the National Weather Service. Combined with wind gusts of up to 40 mph in the evening, wind chill is expected to be in the area of minus-10 degrees.

Periods of light snow showers were expected in the early evening hours Saturday, but will not accumulate to much in most of Northwest Indiana, NWS predicted.

However, northern parts of LaPorte County and northeastern areas of Porter County may see periods of lake effect snow stretching intermittently between Saturday evening and Monday morning, which may total up to 3-5 inches, Kluder said.

