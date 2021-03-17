Body found in lake identified as missing man with Alzheimer's disease, coroner says

VALPARAISO — After more than a year, the search for an 86-year-old Hebron man has come to a close with a discovery in a Valparaiso lake.

On Wednesday the body found in the lake was identified as Zachariah “Wayne” Lee, said Porter County Sheriff's Cpl. Ben McFalls.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday authorities discovered his remains in Lake Eliza in the area of County Road 600 West, south of Division Road. The Porter County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources came to the area to investigate a report of human remains found in the lake.

The Porter County Coroner's Office used dental records to identify Lee, who was reported missing in November 2019. The silver alert for Lee was canceled.

"Please keep the family and friends of Zachariah in your thoughts and prayers during this time," McFalls said.

Lee had Alzheimer's disease and dementia and was often confused about where he was, police said.

His family, friends, local volunteers and public safety officials searched for Lee around 108 S. County Road 600 West in Hebron.