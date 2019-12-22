Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana recently hired Debra Koeppen to serve as the organization’s donor relations manager.
Koeppen has extensive experience in nonprofit management and financial development throughout communities in Porter County. Over the course of her career, she managed over $2 million in annual fund drives and raised substantial funds for capital campaigns, endowment and foundation growth, and she served in grants procurement and management of special events.
She is past president of Delta Theta Tau philanthropic sorority and past chair of Valparaiso’s Popcorn Festival, and she has served on various boards and committees throughout her career.
Koeppen engages extensively in volunteer work, most recently co-chairing the Popcorn Festival Ball 2020 revival. She attended Purdue University North Central, is married to Brad Koeppen and has two adult children and five grandchildren.
The organization also recently hired Dylan McKee as director of external affairs. Prior to working for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, McKee served as academic coordinator of the Student Support Services program at Ivy Tech’s Lake County campus. He has extensive experience in grant writing and compliance. Dylan earned his master’s degree in English from Purdue University Northwest and lives in Portage with his wife and children.