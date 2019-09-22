VALPARAISO — Raising awareness changes everything for those in severe risk. More than 1 in 3 women and more than 1 in 4 men in the United States have experienced rape, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner.
In 2015, Brianna "Bri" Hefner Ballor was killed by her husband, Glenn Ballor, in a murder-suicide. Two-year-old daughter Brynn was was in the home and left unharmed.
Porter County is honoring Hefner's memory through the fourth annual Bri’s RACE. The race that aims "to end domestic violence" will be held 8 a.m. Saturday at the Gabis Arboretum at Purdue University Northwest, formerly known as Taltree Arboretum.
Hefner grew up in Morgan Township, earned her bachelor's degree at Purdue University and worked at the Porter County Juvenile Detention Center, where she had recently been promoted to supervisor. She loved to run and completed the Chicago Marathon in 2011.
“With the loss of our friend and co-worker, we knew that we had to honor Bri in an enduring and meaningful way,” said Porter County Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper, who knew Hefner professionally and personally.
Bri’s RACE, which stands for "raising awareness changes everything," was created by Harper in cooperation with Hefner’s mother and colleagues in the juvenile justice system.
“Sadly, it is more likely than not that you have a family member or friend who has been a victim of domestic violence, if not being a victim yourself,” Harper said. “What better way to remember Bri than combining her passion for running with helping to raise awareness of domestic violence.”
Race proceeds support domestic violence prevention services in Porter County, including The Caring Place, which provides service and shelter for victims of violence and their children.
Last year's Bri’s RACE raised $11,500 for The Caring Place.
Those interested in signing up for the 5,000-meter run or 1-mile walk can visit www.runsignup.com. The race registration fee is $25. Early packet pick-up will be at the Extra Mile Fitness Company in Valparaiso on Friday. On-site race day registration and check-in will begin at 7 a.m.