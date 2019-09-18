PORTAGE — Things are getting a bit testy in a Portage mayoral race.
During the past week, Mayor John Cannon rebuked what he considered an "inappropriate" introduction at a function and Democratic challenger Sue Lynch, a Portage City Councilwoman, said a phone survey being conducted in the city distorts facts about her stance on a number of issues.
Cannon's campaign released a statement after the Bonner Senior Center's 40th anniversary celebration Saturday, criticizing Portage Township Trustee Brendan Clancy for the way he introduced the mayor.
"I was referred to as the interim mayor and I took offense to that," Cannon said in a phone interview. "Every mayor, every elected official, is interim. That's just the way it goes. There was no need for that ... "
The trustee introduced Cannon as the "interim mayor" when introducing notable attendees, according to the news release. It said Cannon's supporters in attendance regarded the comment as "over the top" and "distasteful."
"To downplay Portage with the word 'interim mayor' is just not what we need to be doing after we've gone through - what the city has gone through - the last couple of years with the former mayor," Cannon said.
Clancy said he "was under no obligation to introduce Mr. Cannon, but did so out of common courtesy, fairness and respect ... " He said Cannon was selected by Republican party officials to fill the remainder of former Mayor James Snyder's term and "in my view, he is filling this position on interim basis."
"The people of Portage have not elected him to this office," Clancy said. "If Mr. Cannon took offense to the way he was introduced, I apologize. This could have been resolved with a phone call, not a press release."
Lynch issued a statement Sept. 8 after her campaign staff said it received multiple reports about a phone survey that "distorts the candidate’s record on multiple issues."
Lynch said the poll makes false claims about her stand on those issues, then asks questions concerning approval ratings of the president, the governor, and current Mayor John Cannon. The poll also asks residents to rate the job performance of former Mayor James Snyder.
Lynch called on Cannon to denounce the poll.
“If his campaign has no knowledge of this poll, and did not authorize it to be conducted, my opponent should be as concerned as I am that outside groups are lying to Portage residents about my record and positions," Lynch said.
Cannon said his campaign doesn't know who did the poll.